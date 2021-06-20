Artists appeared this Saturday (June 19, 2021), in acts against President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

The protesters demand the acceleration of vaccination, the protection of indigenous peoples, the fight against racism, defending emergency aid and calling for the valorization of health and education in the country.

Among them, the singer and composer Chico Buarque. In your birthday. 77 years old, the artist attended the demonstration that took place on Rua da Alfândega, in Rio de Janeiro.

Actress Samantha Schmütz also attended the demonstration in Rio de Janeiro. The artist was alongside actors Paulo Betti and Dadá Coelho. On his official Instagram profile, Schmütz wrote:“Real Artist, Fight”. She was a stage partner and friend of fellow actor Paulo Gustavo, who died as a result of the covid on May 4, 2021.

Alongside Dadá Coelho and Paulo Betti, musician and writer Thony Belotto and actress Malu Mader were also present.

