Osvaldo Cattone has passed away and with him a part of the history of the national theater has gone. The Argentine actor and director of theatrical works ceased to exist this Monday, February 8 at the age of 88 after a long artistic career.

The unfortunate news was confirmed by actress Regina Álcover. In a matter of seconds, the networks were flooded with meaningful farewell messages to the renowned producer.

Some artists like Marcelo oxenford and Camucha Negrete spoke through a television program. While others used social media to say goodbye to the legendary creator.

At the end of 2020, Cattone suffered a severe picture of acute prostatitis that led him to be admitted to the intensive care unit. At that time, he was able to recover, but over time, the situation would have worsened to the point of no longer being able to bear the ravages of that disease.

“Thank you always thank you for all the things that I experienced in that theater,” said the actress Regina Álcover after announcing the death of Osvaldo Cattone. In his Facebook account, he added: “You will always be in my heart, thank you for all dear friend of the soul”

The actor Marcelo Oxenford was linked live with the program Women in command, where he was very affected by the loss of his colleague and great friend, whom he knew for 34 years.

“I knew it was wrong, I thought he was going to save himself from this … Forgive me, I can’t speak, may God have him in his glory, let him do a lot of theater in heaven, he was ahead of us, he is going to touch us all. Hopefully he hasn’t suffered, ”said the Argentine interpreter through tears.

Peruvian actress Camucha Negrete, who maintained a close relationship with Osvaldo Cattone, revealed details about the theater director’s death.

“Thank goodness he fell asleep, thank goodness he has gone asleep, that he has not felt death. He slept and woke up dead … I talked to a person in the house and he told me that he woke up dead, he didn’t realize it. He was a totally vital man. He drew energy from where he did not have to do things, he transmitted vitality to you, “said the artist for Women in command.

“Rest in peace Osvaldo Cattone. A passionate, creative, proud life, full of vigor and youth. Thank you for everything ”, was the message of the actress Mónica Sánchez on Twitter.

For her part, the actress Tatiana astengo wrote: “A real loss. Osvaldo Cattone passed away. Thanks a lot. He bet on art in such a complex country to understand it. I was hoping that all this would happen to return to act with a great character, it was not possible. How sad all this! “

While the actress Ebelin Ortiz He recalled his time in the theatrical works of the Argentine creator. “Osvaldo Cattone, I prefer the meetings after the performance in which you gave me advice, with your overwhelming energy, with your truths to your face, with shared incidents, with your love of theater. Thank you and have a beautiful journey “

The chain of messages was joined by more renowned artists such as Mayella Lloclla, Laly Goyzueta, Christian Meier, André Silva, among others.

