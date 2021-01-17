In Peru there are artists who earn only 80 or 100 soles per month from royalties, they do not receive payment for the repetitions of the series, soap operas or movies in which they worked. ‘Royalties are not gifts’ is the campaign that Inter Artis associates started since November to demand compliance with the artist’s law, since several of those productions were rescheduled in a pandemic and had advertising earnings. “A series of steps were taken as a result of the video (of the campaign), but with the end of the year everything came to a standstill. There is no more reaction or progress in negotiations with large users, which in this case are television channels or YouTube, they are not paying the image rights of our actors ”, says actor Américo Zúñiga, a member of the society that collects royalties for around 900 artists.

The death of the comic actor Guillermo Effio Ubillús, known as Guillermo Campos, also generated the claims of the sector, precisely against Panamericana, a channel that had to pay him for the repetitions of Risas y salsa. “Indecopi is an ally – and this is a very personal opinion – it seems not to be very interested in the situation we are in,” adds Zúñiga. “Around there they told me: ‘Be careful because later the channels have reprisals’, but this is a right. We do not have health insurance, retirement, what would we leave our children! When we stopped being on the national scene we were almost … destitute. YouTube or the channels invoice advertising, they are profiting from the images of colleagues – some of whom have already died – without them or their family having any remuneration in this regard. According to the law, survivors could get paid up to 70 years later ”.

However, some actors sign an agreement with the channels in which it is indicated that they renounce their right to image, confirms the actress and cultural manager, Ebelin Ortiz. But even though his colleagues sign such a contract, he argues, they should take legal action. “They are not all, but until the year I have worked, they made you sign a transfer of image rights. But the rights are inalienable. In our country it is always ‘made the law, cheated’, they want to look for a twist to everything ”.

Ebelin Ortiz: “There are many people who think they give us money.” Photo: broadcast

In concepts of royalties and other rights of artists, Argentina, Mexico and Colombia that started a pandemic campaign, are several steps ahead. “Peru as always, as a State, is behind in everything. In Spain, for example, they pay me for the soap operas I have done in America (Television) ”, says Ortiz. What is the solution? Both Zúñiga and Ortiz expect “suitable people” in the Cultural Commission of Congress. “The congressmen would have to watch over us. The Congress serves to represent groups of people and I do believe that there should be an artist to look after our interests. There are many people who think that they give us money, but I pay my taxes, they give us legal discounts, we make contributions, the State does not give us money, “says the actress.

Since the Fujimori government the union, the artistic union, has been weakened, both actors agree. “There are three decades in which the culture board was kicked in Peru,” says Zúñiga. For this reason, Ortiz believes that it is also necessary to renew union representation. “Look at the great weight that after 30 years we carry. It would have to be the union that fights, because the truth is that there could be reprisals against an actor and actress who ‘spun’ with a producer. You should not create a new union, there is already, but it works badly. If we were in a union, the noise would no longer be one ”.

