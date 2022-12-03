Organization of the structure of the concerts scheduled for Lula’s inauguration will be funded by the PT coalition parties

The 18 artists invited to perform at the inauguration of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), organized themselves to be in Brasilia on January 1st. They will not receive a cachet and will have to bear their own travel, accommodation and food expenses. The PT’s coalition parties will be responsible for paying for sound, lighting and stage set-up equipment.

The event “Festival of the Future”, known on social media as “Lulapalooza”, it is being organized by the future first lady, Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja. The popular nickname is based on the Lollapalooza music festival.

The resources of the transitional government, R$ 3,216,288, would not be enough to pay the artists’ fee and it would be up to the current federal management to pay for the payments. Therefore, the singers were invited to perform on their own.

Most had already participated in actions during Lula’s electoral campaign, such as the “super live” held on September 26, in São Paulo. Singers, writers, actors and other artists performed jingles from PT. Electoral legislation prohibits concerts in support of candidates during the election period.

Lula’s coalition was formed by PT, PSB, PC do B, PV, Psol, Solidariedade, Pros, Rede, Avante and Agir. The transition team that organizes the inauguration is also considering creating virtual crowdfunding for other expenses for the event. A platform for “kitty” should be announced in the coming days.

Janja met with the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), this Thursday (Dec.1, 2022) to present the event plan and discuss security issues. Vice President-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), also participated.

The concern is that there may be episodes of violence between supporters of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Lula. The elected government estimates that 10,000 security agents will be needed on January 1st, but estimate that they will only have 6,000.

Ibaneis informed the group that there are not enough police in the Federal District for the event. One solution would be to use the National Force, but according to the Power360 found out, there is no money to pay the agents’ per diems. They would work with the promise of receiving in the future.

The issues concerning the security of tenure have not yet been defined and will continue to be discussed in the coming weeks.

Among the confirmed artists are Pabllo Vittar, Martinho da Vila, Teresa Cristina, Fernanda Takai and Odair José. The event will start at 6:30 pm, after the inauguration ceremonies at Congress and at the Planalto Palace. It will take place at the same time that heads of state and other authorities participate in a cocktail with Lula at the Itamaraty.

Here is the list of confirmed names: