Chihuahua, Chih.- The Ministry of Tourism announced that the call for “Magical Color Routes” is still open, with the objective of selecting artists to participate in the creation of artistic murals in the Magical Town of Creel, in the municipality of Bocoyna.

The purpose of this exercise is to recover the cultural wealth of the magical town, by representing the stories of the community, its customs and traditions, in order to stimulate the local economy and promote responsible and sustainable tourism development through social-artistic interventions.

Therefore, the call remains open to local artists interested in creating murals that strengthen the memory of the community.

We are looking for people to join in generating a transformation through an artistic initiative, participating in the painting of a 400 square meter route of murals and 200 square meters of color intervention in plasters.

The artistic intervention of the project will be carried out in two stages: 1. Narrative collection, sketching, conceptualization and approval of sketches stage from September 20 to October 4: In this stage, online meetings will be held to conceptualize murals with owners of walls to be intervened and with chroniclers and cultural actors; sketches will be made and reviewed in an internal Curatorial Review session and presented for approval by the owners of walls to be intervened. 2. Mural intervention stage from October 7 to 24: In this operational stage, full participation and availability are essential from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. during the project period. As for the requirements, it is essential to have experience painting murals, be available for dates and times to participate in online sessions from September 20 to October 4, 2024, and work full-time from October 7 to 24, 2024. In addition, it is a requirement to currently reside in Creel or another location in the State of Chihuahua. In order to participate, it is necessary to fill out the application form, which is available at:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdxmvz1PCHtZ1eY5Y3DegX6KUo94DsmzcQuR6T_ke3LBmo9sg/viewform?usp=sf_link

If selected, participants will receive a notification email no later than Tuesday, September 3. The call closes on Sunday, September 1 at 8:00 p.m. The result will be communicated by email to the selected artists on Tuesday, September 3 during the day.

The selected artists will have until Wednesday, September 4 at 12:00 noon to confirm their participation in the project.

For questions and clarifications, an email can be sent to [email protected] either [email protected]or check the agency’s social media at @TurismodeChihuahua.