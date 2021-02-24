A.lone five St. Matthew Passions are planned for Madrid in March, Kevin Conners complains from the screen. And in Germany? “Goethe, Schiller, Wagner would be locked away”, freelance artists would have to work as office assistants, in the warehouse or in the bakery in order to make ends meet. Millions went to the economy as state aid, and small amounts of money went to art. The singer from Madrid set the tone this Wednesday when the initiative he co-founded “Stand up for art” complained at a press conference in Munich about the unequal treatment of different industries. The singer Christian Gerhaher points to corporations like Lufthansa or TUI “with their cruise ships”, which are supported with billions, while the singer Wolfgang Ablinger-Sperrhacke complains that the “supposedly systemically relevant supply chains” of the auto industry have hardly been interrupted. Not least because of “quarantine-exempt professions” such as those of truck drivers, which were also hardly tested. No wonder, says the singer, “that the industry is getting through the pandemic so well economically”. At the event, he will also point out several times that it was his work that led to the resignation of the State Secretary for Culture in Austria in May 2020 “because of insufficient opening measures”.

The initiative, which it claims to be supported by numerous artists, choirs, orchestras and music publishers, feels abandoned by the political decision-makers. According to the singers, this is due not least to a pronounced “artistic distance” in politics, from which Salzburg and Bayreuth fan Angela Merkel is excluded, but not the majority of the Prime Ministers. An urgent application by the initiative to the Bavarian Administrative Court is now supposed to remedy the situation: The unequal treatment of various industries in the lockdown – imposed by politics – is neither compatible with the Basic Law nor with scientific findings. The artistic freedom anchored in the Basic Law must therefore be valued just like the freedom of religion or assembly – and therefore, like these, also be guaranteed in lockdown.

Conditions that can hardly be met everywhere

It was planned to go to court in December, but was then postponed because of the declaration of a disaster. Now, as the lawyer Wolfram Hertel explained, one will wait for the next consultations between the Chancellor and the Prime Minister at the beginning of March. If theaters, museums and opera houses are not properly considered in the opening plans, a lawsuit will be filed. The lawyer explains why this should happen in Bavaria, not least with a scientific study by the Technical University of Munich. The risk of infection was examined in a pilot project with the Bavarian State Opera with five hundred visitors. The conclusion: There was no “increased likelihood of infection” for the audience.

However, provided that conditions are met that can hardly apply to every region and every cultural offer: On the one hand, incidence values ​​between 35 and 100 per 100,000 inhabitants were assumed. On the other hand, a house like the State Opera is being examined which, according to the study, not only has an “elaborate hygiene concept” (for example, seating with sufficient spacing), but also a no less elaborate ventilation system (fresh air exchange of 60 cubic meters per person and hour). In addition – this will also play a role in the court’s decision – the results of the study are based on studies from September to the end of October 2020. Since then, the variants of the virus have been added as new unknowns. But according to the initiative, even the variants do not change the positive result. “The security precautions would also protect against the mutants.”