announce the artists that will be presented free of charge in the second edition of the Michoacán Festival of Origin.

The Festival will be held from April 28 to May 18 and will have artists like Maldita Vecindad, Ana Torroja, Banda El Recodo and a surprise artist on Mother’s Day.

All concerts are free admission but with capacity limited to five thousand peopleaccording to information from the Government of Michoacán.

The presentations will take place in the CECONEXPO Orchid Garden, with the exception of the one by La Banda El Recodo, which will be in the Francisco Villa Stadium.

Maldita Vecindad and La Santanera April 28

Ana Torroja April 29

Children’s Theater Work and Michoacan Talent April 30

Carolina Ross and Cuitla Vega May 5

Sonora Dynamite May 6

Jesse & Joy May 07

Surprise Artist May 10

Moenia May 12

Rome River May 13

The Horns May 14

Band El Recodo May 17

This festival seeks to have a family atmosphere, they will have Michoacan cultural, artistic, and gastronomic activities from 1:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.explained the Secretary of Tourism, Roberto Monroy García.

There will also be a children’s area, where the simulator of a boat will be exposed; a road children’s city, workshops, playful games, plays, cultural activities, and mechanical games, among other attractions for the whole family.

In this second edition a cultural area will be installed, which will be located on the esplanade of the Morelos Theater. In addition, in the Plaza Cantera will be installed the exhibitors that will have Michoacan products for sale.

