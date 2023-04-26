announce the artists that will be presented free of charge in the second edition of the Michoacán Festival of Origin.
The Festival will be held from April 28 to May 18 and will have artists like Maldita Vecindad, Ana Torroja, Banda El Recodo and a surprise artist on Mother’s Day.
All concerts are free admission but with capacity limited to five thousand peopleaccording to information from the Government of Michoacán.
The presentations will take place in the CECONEXPO Orchid Garden, with the exception of the one by La Banda El Recodo, which will be in the Francisco Villa Stadium.
- Maldita Vecindad and La Santanera April 28
- Ana Torroja April 29
- Children’s Theater Work and Michoacan Talent April 30
- Carolina Ross and Cuitla Vega May 5
- Sonora Dynamite May 6
- Jesse & Joy May 07
- Surprise Artist May 10
- Moenia May 12
- Rome River May 13
- The Horns May 14
- Band El Recodo May 17
This festival seeks to have a family atmosphere, they will have Michoacan cultural, artistic, and gastronomic activities from 1:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.explained the Secretary of Tourism, Roberto Monroy García.
There will also be a children’s area, where the simulator of a boat will be exposed; a road children’s city, workshops, playful games, plays, cultural activities, and mechanical games, among other attractions for the whole family.
In this second edition a cultural area will be installed, which will be located on the esplanade of the Morelos Theater. In addition, in the Plaza Cantera will be installed the exhibitors that will have Michoacan products for sale.
