Singer Ahmed Saad appeared during the ceremony, wearing an “earring” in his ears, and a transparent mesh shirt, which made him widely criticized by the pioneers of social networking sites.

Stars with bold looks

Ahmed Saad was not the only one who appeared in bold clothes at his concerts. The artist, Mohamed Ramadan, had previously drawn attention to him in his appearance on more than one occasion in which he wore transparent shirts.

At his last birthday party, Muhammad Ramadan continued the controversy by wearing a transparent chiffon shirt and loose sleeves decorated with embroideries, which exposed him to harsh criticism from the audience.

The singer repeated this crisis in his last concert with the singer Angham, where he wore a jacket with open sleeves, and the audience criticized him and compared his clothes to women’s clothing.

Also, the artist, Amr Diab, surprised his fans in the promotional poster for his song “The New Look” last year by wearing a white open-chested mesh shirt. What showed the details of his body, and social media users commented, at the time, on this strange look with great disapproval.

The Musicians Union is on the line

Alaa Amer, the legal adviser to the Syndicate of Musical Professions, told Sky News Arabia: “The idea of ​​artists appearing in bold clothes on the stage is not new. An attack has already taken place on the artist, Mohamed Ramadan, and now there has been criticism of the singer Ahmed Saad, who is a great artist who was not correct. to do so.”

He added, “The issue will be presented to the Syndicate Council at its first meeting in order to decide on it, and set rules for the matter so that this out of the ordinary appearance does not recur.”

Critics’ opinion

Music critic Ahmed Al-Samahi commented on the matter with exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia. He said:

The clothes of some performers and singers who appear on the stage contradict taste, elegance and beauty, and their purpose is to attract attention, and nothing else.

It is not right for beloved stars to wear such clothes that we have seen, the last of which is the singer Ahmed Saad, as some teenagers and young people consider them as role models for them, and therefore young people will imitate them, and then this ugliness spreads between generations.

If we let what is happening now pass without a firm pause, we will be surprised in the coming days by the appearance of these singing in more daring ways! Knowing that standing on the stage to sing has its sanctity, and its clothes that taught past generations elegance, sophistication and beauty.

Despite this, many followers and the public appreciated these changes in appearance and considered them an artistic trend and not necessarily an invitation to wear these clothes, citing the strange clothes worn by Lady Gaga and some Western artists, which are no more than part of the show.