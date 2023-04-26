Group spoke with Arthur Lira and party leaders about the excerpt included in the fake news PL

Artists from different sectors were at the Chamber of Deputies this Tuesday (25.Apr.2023) to talk to the President of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and party leaders on the maintenance of copyright in the PL of fake news. The group defends the passage included by the project rapporteur, Orlando Silva (PC do B-SP), which guarantees authors remuneration for the reproduction of content protected by copyright law on digital platforms. “We would like it to remain as it is and we are talking to all the leaders so that they understand the nature of our claim and the importance of strengthening this right”, said singer Marisa Monte. Also in the Chamber were: Gloria Pires, Paula Lavigne, Isabel Fillardis and Frejat.