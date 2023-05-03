Group met with government leaders and congressmen from União Brasil this Tuesday afternoon (May 2)

Representatives of the artistic class met this Tuesday afternoon (May 2, 2023) with government leaders and congressmen from União Brasil in the Chamber of Deputies to talk about the Bill of fake news (2,620 of 2020).

The 1st meeting was with the government, which is in favor of voting on the proposal. The 2nd was around 3pm, with party deputies. Paula Lavigne, Vanessa da Mata, Glória Pires, Nando Reis and Zélia Duncan, among other artists, participated in the meeting.

After the 2nd debate with congressmen, actress and businesswoman Paula Lavigne said that, “if there is no vote, a separate project will be considered that only refers to copyright in the digital environment”.

“I think that journalism, audiovisual and music is something that is in law. We are not asking for anything. Only that copyright law is enforced, which says that it has to be remunerated, and the big techs don’t understand that. So this is a way to put pressure on big tech to pay what the artistic class deserves.”added Lavigne.

Singer Vanessa da Mata stated that the inclusion of artists’ remuneration within the virtual environment is a struggle to guarantee “rights”.

“We are not asking the law [de direitos autorais]but [ganhar] more than 3%. You see that the platforms are gigantic. It’s the crowd that sends rockets into space. We produce, pay for it, and today, if I want to release an album alone, I can’t, because they are in charge [big techs]”, he stated.

Although artists’ assessment of both meetings was “positive”Lavigne said that the class showed preference for the PL vote of fake news.

“The president [da Câmara] Arthur Lira wasn’t sure about the vote. People preferred. Because we understand that this law, in addition to the artistic copyright, is very important so that we can live in peace with our children and with the transparency that we need”highlighted Lavigne.

O Power360 got in touch with the advisory of the leadership of União Brasil to comment on the meeting with the artistic class. Until 16:56 on this Tuesday (May 2) there was no return. The space remains open for future demonstrations.

UNDERSTAND THE PL DAS FAKE NEWS

The discussion gained prominence after the responsibility of big techs was questioned in cases involving publications with hate speech, condoning crimes or spreading false news.

Initially thought of as a way to contain the dissemination of proven false information, the bill now proposes the regulation of digital platforms, such as GoogleMeta, Twitter and TikTok.

Among the most relevant passages of the proposal are transparency reports, remuneration to journalistic vehicles, policy to combat misinformation, payment of copyright, among others.

Digital platform representatives argue that the text is vague and that companies already adopt mechanisms to inhibit the spread of misinformation. Orlando Silva, however, states that one of the main changes proposed by the PL is the “accountability of digital platforms”. Among other measures, the text holds companies accountable for damages arising from sponsored (paid) content. “If there is sponsorship, there is co-responsibility”, says the rapporteur.

share this image

Read the project highlights below:

LIABILITY OF PROVIDERS

Target of disputes by the platforms, this item provides for the accountability of big techs for damages caused by improper publications published by users.

The text also says that when there is sponsorship of misinformation, that is, when a user pays the platform for the content to be delivered to more people, the company will be co-responsible and should be held accountable.

Before, platforms were exempt from being responsible for third-party content.

To the big techs they will also have to systematically identify and assess the risks of their services and related systems, such as algorithms, as well as install a “security protocol” if an imminent risk of damage is identified for a period of up to 30 days, with an extension of another 30 days .

As for promoting content, platforms must “mitigate” illicit and criminal content such as terrorism, an attack on the democratic rule of law, violence against women, children, adolescents and the elderly, as well as incitement to hatred, racism or any other type of violence.

NOTIFICATION OF USERS

In case of non-compliance with the rules by a user, providers must establish a system for notifying users of the causes and the way in which the content was suspended, in addition to the procedures and deadlines for exercising the right to request a review of the decision.

The Law also determines that companies must keep the identification of the lawsuit that resulted in the moderation of content, except in confidential cases.

TRANSPARENCY

The topic of the PL that ensures transparency between the company, users and the government is the preparation of half-yearly reports with information on content moderation procedures and an annual external and independent audit to assess compliance with the provisions of the law.

As most regulated platforms are foreign, the PL determines that they must make the terms of use available in Portuguese and “in an accessible way, with clear, public and objective information, with the exception of industrial and commercial secrets”.

They must also explain the content recommendation systems, subject to commercial and industrial secrets, in the terms of use.

ADVERTISING

From now on, not just any user will be able to promote ads within the platforms. According to the text, advertisers who want to promote advertising will have to present a valid document in the national territory. The measure prevents false content or scams from spreading easily.

Big techs should also make available information on the history of advertising content with which the user had contact in the last 6 months.

REMUNERATION FOR JOURNALISTIC CONTENT

According to the text, journalistic content used by providers produced in any format, including text, video, audio or image, must be remunerated.

The company with at least 2 years of formation and that produces “original journalistic content on a regular, organized, professional basis and that maintains a physical address and responsible editor in Brazil”.

COPYRIGHT

Now, content protected by copyright and related rights used by social networks can be remunerated by providers.

The excerpt was included by the rapporteur Orlando Silva and ensures artists are paid for reproducing content protected by copyright law on digital platforms.

Last Tuesday (25.Apr.2023, artists such as Marisa Monte, Gloria Pires, Paula Lavigne, Caio Blat and Frejat were at the Chamber of Deputies to talk to party leaders and ensure the inclusion of the excerpt.

PROTECTION OF CHILDREN AND ADOLESCENTS

One of the focuses of this item is to limit advertising aimed at this audience. The law defines that “providers must create mechanisms to prevent the use of services by children and adolescents”, when it is not appropriate for this public. In addition, it prohibits the creation of “behavioral profiles of children”.

It also prohibits the creation of behavioral profiles of child and adolescent users based on the collection and processing of personal data.

MESSAGING APPLICATIONS

Instant messaging platforms, such as Whatsapp and Telegram, must “automatically disable inclusion in groups and transmission lists” and “guarantee privacy and design their platforms to limit the mass distribution of content and media, and for this purpose” .

In addition, these networks must –when there is a court order– keep “sufficient information” to identify the 1st account denounced by other users when it comes to sending illicit content

This excerpt from the law directly reflects the case currently in vogue in which the Federal Court of Espírito Santo blocked Telegram in Brazil after the platform did not deliver to the PF (Federal Police) information about Nazi and neo-Nazi groups published on social networks.

PARLIAMENTARY IMMUNITY ONLINE

The parliamentary immunity of politicians will extend to the digital environment. For example, as a congressman cannot be condemned for an opinion in the plenary, he cannot be condemned for possible irregular comments either. online.

However, even with parliamentary immunity, politicians can be prosecuted by the stf (Federal Court of Justice).

Brazilian politicians will no longer be able to block other users because their accounts, according to the text, will be considered of “public interest” and need to be open to anyone who wants to access.

PROCESSING

On April 25, deputies approved the urgent request for the PL. The vote had 238 in favor and 192 against – here is the table with the vote of each congressman.

The project was approved in the Senate and has been pending in the Chamber since 2020. Read here the full text (194 KB) of the 1st proposal presented to Congress on July 3, 2020.

The text had adjustments, so if it is approved in the House, it will return to the Senate for analysis.

