Artists | Chuck Berry was given a stolen bed in Pori’s night: the organizers talk about the demands of the stars at the festival

With musicians there may be very special wishes for the back rooms of gig venues, but they often have a reason.

The most recent example has emerged Bruce Springsteenwhose long and detailed gig equipment list, or raider, was published by an American local newspaper The News-Gazette.

The raider is from March, when Springsteen and his band E Street Band performed in North Carolina. Springsteen recently had to stop his tour after getting a stomach ulcer.

The 37-page list of things the band needs for the backroom includes, among other things, precisely described dishes and furniture of a certain color.

Before concert Springsteen wants to enjoy chicken soup with “a lot of broth”. After the show, he wants 16 pieces of cold, big, fresh shrimp with a homemade sauce suitable for fish dishes. In addition, there must be salty snacks of a certain brand, hand-squeezed lemon juice and six hard-boiled eggs without yolks in the dressing room.

With Springsteen’s wife and playing in the E Street Band With Patti Scialfa has its own 44-item wish list. Scialfa wants, among other things, three different fashion magazines in her dressing room (“no Cosmopolitan-style magazines please”) and a “quality” vase of white roses without artificial flowers (“no bridal gauze or anything green”).

In addition, the tablecloths in Scialfa’s dressing room must be pure white linen, with no wrinkles or “extra sparkle”.

The couple also wants 16 tall, non-flowering potted plants in their dressing rooms, six of which will be in Springsteen’s dressing room, six for Scialfa and four in the office. Springsteen’s sofa must be a neutral color, Scialfa must have two sofas, white or light in color.

Budweiser brand beer, raisins (dried cranberries must be offered instead), guards’ military-style uniforms, buffet-style meals and instant oatmeal for staff breakfast are strictly prohibited. Guitarist To Steven Van Zandt under no circumstances should farmed fish be served before the concert, it must be wild fish.

World stars have expressed special wishes at their concerts in Finland as well.

Paula Kangas

One of the world stars that has lasted in Finland is Paula Kangaswho her husband Jump to Kanka (1944–2020) hosted Pori Jazz performers in the 1970s–2000s. Jyrki Kangas was one of the founders of Pori Jazz and the artistic director of the festival until 2009.

Paula Kangas received world stars and took care of them whenever they needed anything, for example special food requests.

“Many stars were fed. Everyone survived,” Kangas laughs.

One of the most memorable cases was an American rock legend Chuck Berry’s visit in 1995.

Berry wanted a black limousine, but he could only find a dark blue one. The car was driven to a dark basement for Berry to pick up, where he did not notice its correct color.

In Pori Berry stayed at Hotelli Satakunta, now Sokos Hotel Vaakuna. He was a tall man, and at the last minute it turned out that one of his requirements was a long bed.

The festival’s production team Juha Unkila and the partners went into the night looking for a suitable bed in the center of Pori. There was a long bed in the window of a store. The men broke into the store and carried the bed a couple of blocks away to the hotel.

“The bed was then returned the next day, when Berry left in his blue car,” Kangas recalls.

Vocalist Nancy’s Sinatra According to Paula Kankaa, the wish list for the Turkuhalli concert in the 1990s was so long that “we had to take a breath”. The food was expected to be, among other things, fried chicken, but there was a lot of forbidden spices that were not allowed in the chicken.

One suitable chicken was found in the frozen section of a grocery store, which was thawed for Sinatra.

“In the end, he didn’t eat much of what was served other than Fazer’s chocolate bars.”

Several worked as a production manager for Finnish festivals Petteri Karri has read a lopsided stack of raiders during his career.

Petteri Karri

According to Karr, who was behind the scenes of Pori Jazz, Tuska, Provinss and Flow, among others, there are usually reasons behind the raiders’ special parts. The length of the list also does not necessarily tell about the artist’s divaness, but about the size of the production.

“Large tour organizations can have tens or even two hundred people working. In that case, the practical arrangements must be agreed in advance, and the raids inevitably become long. I don’t recognize such a phenomenon that artists demand the impossible.”

Karri is still working in the industry, so she doesn’t want to detail the artists and their special requests. David Bowie (1947–2016) On his visit to Provinssin in 2004, he reveals that “the colors of the sofas and cups were handled last”.

“At Finland’s big festivals, the level of service for performers is pretty good today compared to Central Europe, even though there are bigger festivals there,” says Karri.

He understands that frequent requests for food and furniture are seeking a sense of stability in the chaotic tour life. During tours, the busiest artists and bands perform almost every day in a different city or country.

“ Sometimes jokes are hidden in raiders.

At festivals According to Karri, the most difficult requests are large premises. Sometimes, for example, a big band would like a lot of separate rooms, which are not just built in festival areas.

For some performers, things have become so difficult that they have not been asked to return, but it has mostly been due to contractual issues rather than the artist himself, Karri assures.

Big world stars can also be the easiest part of the performers, because they have behind them a highly polished machine. This happened, for example, to someone who performed at Pori Jazz last summer by Robbie Williams with.

Robbie Williams on stage at Pori Jazz in July.

“It was quite a picnic for us. Things went well because everything was agreed in advance. There are more problems with mid-level or rising stars. They don’t come from the artist so much, but from the managers and the team, who want to take good care of the artist.”

Last In recent years, raiders have emphasized responsibility: for example, in serving, it is hoped to avoid disposable dishes, plastic water bottles and excess food.

Of course, this might also be greenwashing, after all, touring life with travel emissions is still unecological, Karri reflects.

Sometimes jokes are hidden in raiders, which are used to check if it is actually read. Despite special requests, things are often negotiable, according to Karri.

“When asked if a different color sofa will work this time, it might be just fine.”