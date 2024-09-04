A federal judge ruled yesterday that Donald Trump can no longer use the song “Hold On, I’m Coming,” a 1966 hit by the duo Sam & Dave, in his campaign for the US Presidency.

The estate of Isaac Hayes Jr., who co-wrote the song, filed the lawsuit in early August, alleging copyright infringement and seeking damages.

Trump has often chosen to play the song at the close of his political rallies, such as at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July. “The campaign has no interest in upsetting or hurting anyone, and if the Hayes family feels that it hurts or upsets them, that’s fine, we’re not going to force the issue,” Ronald Coleman, a lawyer for Trump, said yesterday after the hearing.

“I want this to serve as an opportunity for other artists to come forward who don’t want their music used by Donald Trump or other political entities,” said Isaac Hayes III, Hayes’ son.

The list of artists who have distanced themselves from the Republican and condemned the use of their music continues to grow. Last weekend, the Swedish group ABBA said it had not given permission for Trump to play the song “The Winner Takes it All” at a rally in Minnesota in July. According to the Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet, a 10-minute video of Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid playing hits such as “Money, Money, Money” and “Dancing Queen” was also shown at the rally. “We are asking that (the material) be removed. Universal Music Publishing AB and (the record label) Polar Music International AB did not receive any request (to use the music), so no permission or license has been given to Trump,” said Universal Music AB. A spokesman for the tycoon said that the billionaire did have an agreement with the American Association of Songwriters, Authors and Publishers and Broadcast Music, Inc (BMI), which allowed him to play the music. Rock band Foo Fighters complained last month that their song “My Hero” was played when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped his independent campaign and announced his support for Trump. “Foo Fighters’ permission was not sought, and if it had been, the band would not have granted it,” a representative for the group said. Canadian Celine Dion said weeks earlier that she had not given her consent, nor was she backing Trump, after it emerged that her hit “My Heart Will Go On” had been played at a rally in Ohio. “Are you serious? That song?” Dion posted on her social networks. Guitarist Johnny Marr asked that “Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want” by his old band, the Smiths, be removed from a campaign video for the politician. “Never in a million years did I imagine this would happen,” Marr complained. And Jack White even threatened to sue when his song “Seven Nation Army” was used to score another clip. Just last March, Sinéad O’Connor’s estate expressed outrage after learning that “Nothing Compares 2 U” had been played for Trump’s benefit. “Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt and insulted that her work had been misrepresented in this way by someone she herself referred to as ‘the devil of the Bible,'” they said in a statement. Artists’ objections to having their performances played at Trump events date back to the 2016, 2018 and 2020 campaigns. Pharrell Williams was reported to have sent a takedown letter later over the use of “Happy” in 2018, and John Fogerty did the same in 2020 over the use of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son.” In 2020, Trump appeared at rallies using Rolling Stones songs like “Start Me Up” and “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” much to the chagrin of rockers. Village People, Neil Young, REM, Journey, Queen, Adele, Elton John, Rihanna, Phil Collins and Aerosmith are among several other artists who do not wish to associate their music with Trump.