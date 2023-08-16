Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/15/2023 – 23:32

With much applause from the audience, Domingas Leonor da Silva, Dona Domingas, founder of the traditional Flor Ribeirinha Group and master of popular culture, made her cry. “There is a lot of bureaucracy. There are many poor people who do not know how to do a project. And that makes it difficult. I want to ask earnestly: make it a little easier for our people”.

Dona Domingas’ request was made during the first National Meeting of Culture Managers, which took place at the Federal University of Espírito Santo (UFES), in Vitória (ES). And it was not an isolated outcry. During two days of events, Agência Brasil’s reporting heard many requests for the laws to encourage culture in Brazil to be more accessible to the public and less bureaucratic. Only then, they argue, will it be truly democratic and plural.

For Preto Zezé, national councilor of the Central Única das Favelas (CUFA), the existing bureaucracy in the language of public notices makes it difficult for resources to reach the peripheries and the most vulnerable populations in the country. In an interview with Agência Brasil, he also mentioned that these populations face other serious problems that always leave them on the sidelines of these cultural projects.

“Most organizations working in a favela often don’t even have a telephone. It is necessary to think about public policy, but how do you access this policy? Just having the resource is not enough to decentralize it. It is important for you to adapt to the needs and realities of the other”, he said.

Preto Zezé illustrated his criticism with an example. A project developed in the outskirts to take women to the cinema ran into problems common to these women. “We had the opportunity, we had the cinema, we had popcorn and guaraná for everyone. But the women had no one to leave their children with or lived far away. Just having the opportunity is often not everything. It is necessary to think about the thing as a whole if we do not want to exclude populations that are historically excluded from public policies”.

According to the actress and poet Elisa Lucinda, these difficulties end up “excluding even more those who are already excluded”. “What we’ve suffered the most in all these years is that, if I’m a clown from Acre, I don’t have the slightest idea that there is a funding mechanism in the federal government that can benefit me”. She defended that the public authorities should identify and summon artists who need support.

“What the public policy of inclusion will do is a very simple thing called justice. Without cultural democracy, you will exclude the Djavans, the Miltons Nascimentos, the great and talented artists that nobody gets to know because they don’t have opportunities or platforms to show their art and production”, he said.

Márcio Tavares, executive secretary of the Ministry of Culture, admitted that these difficulties “are one of the major bottlenecks” for carrying out a cultural policy committed to the country.

“That’s why we need to make a change in management instruments if we want to act at the bottom and core of the issue and overcome the Brazilian historical dramas. We don’t overcome this with just a gesture of will. We overcome historical dramas by building appropriate frameworks and policies in a structured way, so that we can ensure that these policies are implemented at the end and reach where we want, as in Dona Domingas, for example” , he spoke.

Alternatives to “legalese”

In an interview with Agência Brasil, the secretary general of the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), Clarice Calixto, stated that the cultural promotion decree which was signed by the President of the Republic Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in March of this year will help to reduce these difficulties and bring the most vulnerable population closer to cultural policies. The text establishes rules and procedures for cultural promotion laws and other public cultural policies.

“The decree comes mainly from a logic of simplification and facilitating access to cultural resources to reach the most vulnerable populations. There is a huge challenge to work on communication in a way that is more suitable for different audiences. And one of the predictions that we make is that public notices come out in formats not only in ‘legalese’ or with a bureaucratic face, but with more interesting formats. The path is to try innovative solutions to democratize access,” he said.

According to Clarice, the government also plays an important role in helping to minimize these difficulties. And, therefore, the Ministry of Culture created a board whose role is to assist states and municipalities.

“It is society that makes culture, not the Brazilian state. Therefore, cultural promotion is a way for the State to understand its role in creating conditions, creating an environment for this culture to flourish and for people to live with dignity from culture. Living on culture today is a huge challenge in Brazil and it is more difficult to live on culture when you are black, female or have some social marker of exclusion”, he concluded.

* The reporter traveled to Espírito Santo at the invitation of Itaú Cultural