Said Yassin (Cairo)

Two years ago, calls increased in the artistic community to the need to cooperate again with qualified actors, authors, directors, photographers, interior architects and others who suffer from “unemployment”, especially after the death of big names of creative people after many years of stopping work. For this purpose, the authors and directors have released “hashtags” on social media, in a general artistic call, including “# Yes_the return of the real Egyptian art”, and “# No_the art of monopolization and a thousand no to weaken it.”

The campaign calling for the return of these competencies included examples of senior unemployed directors, despite having presented dozens of successful works, such as Muhammad Fadel, Enaam Muhammad Ali, Majdi Abu Amira, Ahmed Saqr, Rabab Hussein, Jamal Abdel Hamid, Ahmed Yahya, Adel Qutb. Yusef Abu Seif and Hani Ismail. Among the authors whose posts were absent are Yusri Al-Jundi, Muhammad Jalal Abdul-Qawi, Karam Al-Najjar, Atef Beshay, Farouq Attia, Muhammad Hilmi Hilal, Ali Al-Ghalban and Muhammad Aziz.

Dalia Al-Beheiry and Tariq Lotfi in “A Female Cry”

do not appreciate

In an interview with “Al-Ittihad”, the author, Muhammad Al-Ghaiti, stopped by director Raed Labib, and his last work was “Professor Bulbul and his wife” in 2016, and he said: I cooperated with him in 2007 in the series “A Female Cry”, and I was surprised by him a while ago he sends me a complain that he does not find Then Labib wrote on his Facebook page that he was tired of sitting unemployed, and that monopoly had destroyed great creative people, and that “Shalliya” controlled art in general and TV drama in particular, then he wrote a month ago that he had cancer.

Al-Ghaiti mentioned that Raed did not die of cancer, but rather from negligence, unemployment, sadness and lack of appreciation, and called for the opening of the file of unemployed creators in various artistic fields.

Loss

Rania Farid Shawky considered that failure to benefit from the great artists, authors and directors is a great loss for art and the public, and she demanded justice in choosing among those on the scene who have great talents and experiences, which can serve as schools for new generations.

The role of the union

The author and critic Dr. Kamal Yunus made an appeal to the Syndicate of Representative Professions and the Federation of Art Professions Syndicates, asking: Where is the union’s role in operating its members in coordination and understanding with production companies? He said, “The union artists have been noisy with their cries as a result of their damage, but their voices were lost, adding: Technical union officials must do their part and protect their affiliates from” unemployment. “

A human view

As for the actor and author Dr. Ayman Abdel Rahman, and his last work was as an actor “Professor and Head of Department” in 2015, and as the author of the series “A Date with Monsters” in 2010, he expressed his wishes that the state, after recovering from the Corona pandemic, would begin discussing the problems of workers in the drama and film industry. And theater, and looking at them with a human and artistic view

Abdel Rahman Ali stressed that this matter requires conferences in which representatives of the state, producers, intellectuals and artists participate, and then the problems facing workers in various artistic fields can be solved.

Supply and demand

The artist, Anne Al-Turki, indicated that the Syndicate of Acting Professions must intervene in solving the “unemployment” crisis that afflicts a large number of artists, and gave an example that members of the Syndicate Council work throughout the year in many series and films. And she said: The captain, by virtue of his relationships, must impose some representatives in the works that are portrayed, and he can stipulate the presence of members to nominate them in every work, considering that the issue of supply and demand that everyone justifies the situation is only in the tournaments.

Monopoly

Director Amir Shaker attributed the cause of unemployment to monopolistic politics, and the employment of non-union artists and technicians by “patronage” owners and relatives of art workers. He pointed out that the technical union councils are aware of the talents, competencies and experiences of their unemployed members due to the lack of supply relative to what is required, and yet they did not move over the past years, nor did they think about reopening many production companies that were suspended due to monopolistic policy.

Shaker explained that the affected members do not need financial grants or cash donations, but with their competencies and health, they need job opportunities.

Efforts and solutions

For his part, the head of the Acting Professions Syndicate, Ashraf Zaki, said that this crisis has existed for decades, but it was not in its current form because there are government production agencies that have stopped dramatic production. It is the production sector, the “Voice of Cairo” company, and the Media Production City, which used to increase job opportunities for actors, authors and directors.

He pointed out that the stopping of these parties, the increase in the number of members and the lack of work outlets increased the problem, but the Syndicate’s attempts are relentless to find solutions, especially for the major artists because they are real wealth.

Zaki pointed out that the Representative Professions Syndicate, like other unions, is not obligated to provide job opportunities for its members, but he nevertheless seeks to overcome the crisis by various means.