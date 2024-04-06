Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/06/2024 – 19:07

The death of the caricaturist, cartoonist and writer Ziraldo This Saturday (6), it caused a stir on social media among admirers of all ages and from the most diverse profiles. Designer and creator of Turma da Mônica, Maurício de Sousa says he lost a brother.

“What a sadness! I have no words. I lost more than a great friend. I lost a brother. Of letters, of lines and of life! But he will always be in my heart. And in the hearts of millions of crazy Brazilians of all ages, who will remain in love with his work. Long live, Ziraldo!”

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva mourned the death of Menino Maluquinho's father. He stated that Ziraldo was one of the greatest exponents of culture, the press, children's literature and the country's imagination.

“Crazy Boy, his best-known character, filled the minds and imagination of children of all ages in all regions. A book that became a film, plays, set songs and has been passed from parents to children as a synonym of innocence, curiosity and beauty, as well as a hopeful look at the immense potential of the world in which we live”, said the president.

“Ziraldo’s contributions are countless and diverse, whether with Pererê Classin his work at the head of the Quibblerin the years of the dictatorship, in unforgettable books, such as Flicts, and extensive work in Brazilian magazines and newspapers. In defense of imagination, of a fairer Brazil, with democracy and freedom of expression. In this moment of immense sadness, I sympathize with Ziraldo’s family, friends, relatives and fans,” Lula added on social media.

For the Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes, the writer's departure is an irreparable loss. “Ziraldo was a source of inspiration. I remember the time I participated in a Bahian production of the play 'O Menino Maluquinho'. I had the opportunity to meet him in person. Thank you for everything, Ziraldo. His departure leaves a huge void”.

The PSol party, to which Ziraldo was a member, also spoke out on social media. The party logo is a work by the cartoonist. “PSOL receives with sadness the news of the death of Ziraldo, one of the greatest Brazilian cartoonists and a great artist. Many don't know, but it was Ziraldo who created the sun for our logo, which gives us great honor. We send big hugs to family and friends. Rest in peace”, says the party, on social media.

He was also honored by his favorite team. Through social media, Flamengo said goodbye to the cartoonist.

“Notorious red and black, Ziraldo gave us the privilege of tracing our history. In 2012, he created the illustration that represented Flamengo's centenary of football. He called himself 'the oldest red-black in activity'. From Caratinga, in Minas Gerais, to the world. Ziraldo won us all over with affection and good humor. And the red-and-black passion was always together. His best-known character, Menino Maluquinho, was Flamengo. It was Ziraldo himself who said it…”.

The book “O Mais Querido do Brasil em Quadrinhos” is by Ziraldo. In it, the cartoonist tells the club's history through its features and also his own relationship with Flamengo.