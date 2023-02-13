PS Monday, February 13, 2023, 19:51



The world of culture and politics has fired Carlos Saura this Monday in the burning chapel, which has been installed in the Film Academy (Madrid), to praise the figure of a film director who “modernized Spanish cinema and made it internationalized”, as stated by the former director of the Academy, Mariano Barroso.

«There is a line between Buñuel, Saura and Almodóvar. He was a free man and a great artist. I always remember that he said that he liked to insist on his mistakes because his true personality was in them », he recalled.

Around 12:20 p.m. the act began with the drums of Calanda, a municipality in Teruel in Bajo Aragón where Luis Buñuel was born and which Saura used when he filmed some scenes of his film ‘Pippermint Frappé’ in this town, with Geraldine Chaplin. .

The band’s performance has been described by Saura’s widow, Eulalia Ramón, as “brutal”. On one side of the coffin, a photograph of Saura has been placed, one of his hats, a camera made by him and some glasses, as well as the Goya de Honor and a director’s chair.

The first to arrive at the place was Pedro Almodóvar, who left the Film Academy at around 12:30 p.m., to “pay tribute” to a film director with a “very long” career. “He was a man who knew how to reinvent himself, after making a lot of fantastic films, he started in musicals, making a type of musical that had not been done anywhere”, he highlighted.

Subsequently, around 1:10 p.m., the president of the government, Pedro Sánchez, has arrived, who has advocated to vindicate his work and “enlarge” his art. “If cinema and culture represent the soul of a society, the director does so of our country”, he highlighted.

Likewise, after his departure, after more than half an hour inside the Academy, while Sánchez appeared before the media, shouts of ‘Sánchez, get out of Spain’ were heard and the chant of ‘vote Txapote’ was repeated. .

«If cinema and culture are the soul of a society, Carlos Saura, widened ours. Thank you for so much”, the President of the Government has written in the book of condolences.

With Pedro Sánchez, the Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta, has also attended, who has celebrated that it has been possible to make “a recognition and farewell in style as it deserved.” “His art of him will not abandon us,” he commented.

“Many of the directors are part of the school that he founded and you cannot talk about Spanish cinema without talking about it and fortunately he has left us a school that is reaping great successes and that has more in store for us in the future,” said the director. minister to the media, before adding that “it is a day to celebrate your art”.

For his part, the director of the Film Academy, Fernando Méndez-Leite, has assured that he is “satisfied” with the tribute they have paid and has praised that Saura has been working “until his strength has literally failed him.”

«It is the tribute he deserved, an excellent, emotional and joyful tribute for celebrating his career. It was a tribute that was prepared because we were going to give him the Goya de Honor but we knew that he would not be able to collect it, “she pointed out.

“He left in a very nice way”



His widow, Eulalia Ramón, accompanied by the filmmaker’s seven children, has appeared before the media at 2:30 p.m. to thank the expressions of affection that have come to the family these days and has revealed that the director “left in a lucid way and very pretty.”

“He’s gone big. We want to celebrate the life he has had and has shown a lesson in strength, unity and a sense of humor until the end”, he told the media gathered at the headquarters of the Film Academy (Madrid), where the burning chapel.

“He was a genius”



Around 2:00 p.m., several colleagues in the profession and friends have come to say a final goodbye, such as India Martínez, who has dared to sing ‘Al alba’, by Luis Eduardo Aute, in the funeral chapel, as they have assured the media sources of the Academy. The singer has debuted as an actress under Saura’s orders in the play ‘Lorca por Saura’.

«It has been an occasion to sing to him and I will continue to do so. I have given a big hug to the family and it has been very emotional. I have to thank you for believing and counting on me », she has confessed.

Also present was the actor Imanol Arias, who praised “one of the most important filmmakers of the last century, and about whom he said that he is a »powerful« creator and a »multidisciplinary« artist.

“Leave a wonderful legacy. He has had a great contribution to folkloric and musical cinema that put him at the top. Few people have made such a great contribution to flamenco », he has assessed.

The artist Massiel has also attended the place, who has said that Saura was “a genius”. “I have been very lucky to share many years with him,” she said.