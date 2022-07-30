They closed the factory. figures like Roberto Gomez Bolanos o Juanes made the decision not to have any more children and, therefore, underwent a vasectomy, a surgical procedure that cuts off the supply of sperm to semen. Therefore, there is no fear that your partner will become pregnant.

Likewise, actors such as Julián Zucchi surprised the public by revealing that they had resorted to this procedure, which was planned together with his partner, Yiddá Eslava; he also stressed the importance of family planning. In this note we tell you the details.

national figures

Federico Salazar

The newscaster of América TV Federico Salazar was one of the guests on the YouTube channel of his friend and colleague Verónica Linares. At one point in the interview he revealed that he had a vasectomy at age 50.

“It was after my last daughter was born, so I’m ‘tied up’ and I did it because it’s safer (to not have children)”, he recalled and specified that this decision was discussed with his wife Katia Condos. As you remember, the journalist has six children, three from his previous engagement.

Katia Condos and Federico Salazar have been together for more than 20 years. Photo: Katia Condos Instagram

Gian Marco

The national artist Gian Marco is experiencing a new stage by beginning a relationship with the Colombian singer Juliana Molina. As you remember, the interpreter of “I would lie to you” is the father of three young people as a result of his relationship with Claudia Moro.

In an interview with Verónica Linares, he commented that he currently no longer has the desire to become a father again. His decision led him to undergo a vasectomy. “If tomorrow I meet someone, I know what children I am not going to have. I had a vasectomy revealed and specified that he does not like to share photos with his descendants on networks for fear of exposing them to “bad people”.

Joseph Fidel

After becoming a father for the fourth time, as a result of his short relationship with María Fe Saldaña, Josimar Fidel decided to have a vasectomy and publicly announced it on the program “En boca de todos”.

You no longer want to enlarge your family. Although he married the Cuban Yanira Cárdenas, the interpreter of “El aventurero” assures that he already feels full with his current blessings. He even joked about his large family: “I’m going to work with all of them in the orchestra.”

Josimar excited to carry his daughter with María Fe Saldaña. Photo: composition/ Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Vasectomy without a scalpel in Peru: free yourself from the myths of this effective and safe contraceptive method

international artists

Julian Zucchi

The protagonists of the film “Yes, my love” Julián Zucchi and Yiddá Eslava revealed, in May 2021, that the Argentine actor opted for a vasectomy and, together with his partner, they considered it the best decision due to his busy schedule and keeping two children.

“We would have eight million children, we love them, but we love them so much that we want to give them time and dedication. Besides, we both work, so it would seem unfair to us to have a lot and not pay attention to them . It is recommended for these cases, ”she commented.

Julián Zucchi and Yiddá Eslava gave details of the operation to which the Argentine underwent. Photo: Yidda Eslava/Instagram

Juanes

The Colombian Juanes commented on it in several interviews in 2010. “I already had them done a long time ago (…) I spent about four days in recovery.” As you remember, the singer has been married to Cartagena actress Karen Martínez for almost 20 years, with whom he has three children.

Juanes was amazed when he said that despite having had a vasectomy, he does not deny wanting to have another child. “I think that if one day we wanted to have another child, well, I don’t know, we would do the operation in reverse or something like that.”

Juanes and Karen Martinez. Photo: Juanes/Instagram

aleks sintek

the mexican musician aleks sintek He commented in 2018 to the local media “Mezcal TV” that he decided to opt for a vasectomy and one of the reasons that prompted him was to take care of his partner’s health.

“Contraceptives are much more difficult for women, all of that, it is better for men to have surgery, it is for their health” assured.

Aleks Syntek underwent a vasectomy to care for his partner. Photo: diffusion

Roberto Gomez Bolanos

The eternal ‘Chavo del 8′, Roberto Gómez Bolaños, married his co-star Florinda Meza and was with her until the last day of his life. Throughout their marriage, the press and fans were surprised to see that the two did not have a child together. The reason was that the Mexican actor underwent a vasectomy.

The decision was made years before he met ‘doña Florinda’. “When I met him he was already vasectomized,” the actress commented in an interview with TV Azteca.

Florinda Meza looking to tell her love story with Roberto Gómez Bolaños. Photo: AP

John Cena

The professional wrestler and prosperous actor John Cena got engaged to fellow former WWE star Nikki Bella and asked for her hand in the ring in 2018, a beloved space where they both exercise their vocation.

John Cena and Nikki Bella ended their engagement by not agreeing to become parents. Photo: AFP

Everything was going well, until People magazine revealed, that same year, that Bella tried to end the engagement after learning that John Cena had had a vasectomy in his youth, because she had plans to start a family.

In the end, the actor surprised by commenting that he was willing to reverse the procedure for his partner’s dream. Currently, both figures are separated and Nikki became a mother in 2020 with the dancer Artem Chigvintsev.