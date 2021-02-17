The case called Vacunagate, through which the covert vaccination of various authorities was disseminated, has overshadowed current efforts to inoculate thousands of professionals who fight the coronavirus in the first line of defense.

The event has generated outrage throughout the country and users have expressed their discomfort on social networks, which also include dozens of artists and television characters.

Figures like Tatiana Astengo, Germán Loero and Mónica Sanchez regretted that various high-ranking government officials have chosen to receive the Sinopharm behind the people’s backs and demanded that they be given an exemplary sanction.

Laly Goyzueta and Jason Day, who participated as volunteers in the Chinese laboratory trials, also spoke out on Twitter.

Johanna san miguel

The current host of This is War left an extensive message of outrage during her visit to the set of América Hoy. Johanna san miguel He stressed that there are many families that are battling against the disease and that they have the same right to be vaccinated.

“We are many Peruvians who have suffered this disease … It is an absolute shame what we feel, a tremendous shame for all the authorities who have passed over vulnerable citizens,” he said.

German Loero

The actor referred two days ago to the first signs of the Vacunagate case, which were released on February 14.

“There are already resignations, the worst is coming. Why are they like this? ”Was the comment he left. German Loero on virtual platforms.

Monica Sanchez

The star of Back to the Neighborhood demanded that President Francisco Sagasti disseminate the full list of those who benefited from the courtesy doses of Sinopharm.

“Outrageous and devastating all this. Those who were supposed to serve the country betray it and leave the table set for prey, “he said. Monica Sanchez.

Tatiana astengo

The artist expressed her annoyance when writing about the more than 300 doctors who died while fighting the pandemic on the front line and noted that many could be saved if they had been vaccinated.

“They did not have the ‘luxury of getting sick’, but they died giving everything without profit. Professionals with a vocation ”, he indicated Tatiana astengo.

Jason day

The actor Jason day He defended the processes of the clinical trial of the vaccine and highlighted the work of the volunteers and healthcare personnel: “This infamous list has nothing to do with the trial.”

Laly Goyzueta

The television personality and businesswoman was one of those who shared her experience volunteering for Sinopharm. Upon learning about the Vacunagate case, Laly Goyzueta called it a nightmare.

“How sad and hopeless what we Peruvians are experiencing … many of us fight from our fronts while politicians lie and take advantage of it,” he said on Twitter.

