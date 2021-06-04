The defeat of Peru against Colombia for the seventh date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers generated all kinds of reactions and comments through social networks. Thousands of users expressed their opinion on the approach of the game and the performance of the players of the national team.
Television artists and characters, such as Guty Carrera, Jesús Alzamora, Juliana Oxenford and William Luna, were not oblivious to the situation and also used the platforms to show their disappointment after the defeat by a landslide of the Peruvian team (0-3) at the stadium Lima National.
German Loero
The well-known Peruvian actor German Loero He regretted that the team, led by Paolo Guerrero, left the Qatar 20222 World Cup.
William Luna
Giovanni arce
Meanwhile, Giovanni Arce criticized that Ricardo Gareca’s team did not play together to face Colombia.
Guty Carrera
The former reality boy Guty Carrera He highlighted the participation of Gianluca Lapadula, who was one of the most talked about in recent days for joining the Peruvian team.
Jesus Alzamora
Juliana Oxenford
The journalist Juliana Oxenford regretted that the white-and-red did not win the match against Colombia at this time when Peru needs a break from all the crisis that is going on.
Toño Jáuregui
For his part, Toño Jáuregui was very aware of the scoreboard, but when he saw the imminent defeat of Peru, he pointed out that there are more important things than a football match.
With this result, Colombia added 7 points and is in sixth place in the table led by Brazil, while Peru is saying goodbye with one point in five games.
