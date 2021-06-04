The defeat of Peru against Colombia for the seventh date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers generated all kinds of reactions and comments through social networks. Thousands of users expressed their opinion on the approach of the game and the performance of the players of the national team.

Television artists and characters, such as Guty Carrera, Jesús Alzamora, Juliana Oxenford and William Luna, were not oblivious to the situation and also used the platforms to show their disappointment after the defeat by a landslide of the Peruvian team (0-3) at the stadium Lima National.

Peru will seek to add its first victory against an always difficult Colombian team. Photo: GLR composition / Gerson Cardoso

German Loero

The well-known Peruvian actor German Loero He regretted that the team, led by Paolo Guerrero, left the Qatar 20222 World Cup.

Artists and celebrities react after Peru’s defeat against Colombia in the qualifying rounds

William Luna

Artists and celebrities react after Peru’s defeat against Colombia in the qualifying rounds

Giovanni arce

Meanwhile, Giovanni Arce criticized that Ricardo Gareca’s team did not play together to face Colombia.

Artists and celebrities react after Peru’s defeat against Colombia in the qualifying rounds

Guty Carrera

The former reality boy Guty Carrera He highlighted the participation of Gianluca Lapadula, who was one of the most talked about in recent days for joining the Peruvian team.

Artists and celebrities react after Peru’s defeat against Colombia in the qualifying rounds

Jesus Alzamora

Artists and celebrities react after Peru’s defeat against Colombia in the qualifying rounds

Juliana Oxenford

The journalist Juliana Oxenford regretted that the white-and-red did not win the match against Colombia at this time when Peru needs a break from all the crisis that is going on.

Juliana Oxenford sad about the defeat of Peru. Photo: Juliana Oxenford / Twitter.

Toño Jáuregui

For his part, Toño Jáuregui was very aware of the scoreboard, but when he saw the imminent defeat of Peru, he pointed out that there are more important things than a football match.

Toño Jáuregui optimistic. Photo: Toño Jáuregui / Facebook

With this result, Colombia added 7 points and is in sixth place in the table led by Brazil, while Peru is saying goodbye with one point in five games.

Famous, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.