Walter Lozada, the leader of Armonía 10, left this world on the afternoon of Monday, July 25, after spending several days in the EsSalud Guillermo Almenara Irigoyen National Hospital. His death was confirmed through the Facebook and Instagram accounts of the northern group.

The signs of affection for the musician’s memory have not been long in coming. Below is a compilation of the messages left by artists and celebrities in memory of Walther Arturo Lozada Floriano.

Group says goodbye to Walther Lozada.

Sonia Morales

‘The international queen of hearts’, Sonia Morales, wrote on Facebook: “Harmony 10 is in mourning (…). His music will always live in our hearts.”

Tommy Portugal

“My deepest condolences to the Lozada family and our musical brothers from Armonía 10. Rest in peace, teacher and esteemed Walther Lozada.”

Serrano Heart

“We can only thank you, for being an influence and example for many of us, for the enormous contributions to the best of cumbia, and for making songs that will surely be remembered for generations. That is your legacy, Walther.”

Bryan Arambulo

“Our condolences to the whole family. Forces!”.

papillon

“Our condolences to our musical brothers from Armonía 10 and the Lozada family.”

Marco Antonio Guerrero

The former voice of Grupo 5 and the Yaipén Brothers wrote: “I feel quite sorry, my condolences to the family and all of Armonía 10. See you later, teacher.”

Dinah Paucar

“How sad to know that one of the greatest producers and director of his beloved Armonía 10 has left. We mourn his early departure from a most excellent friend. We are left with the best advice and your sincere affection.”

Yaipen Brothers

“He is an eminence of cumbia in Peru”, reads the publication made by the Yaipén Brothers on their Instagram account, “Don Walther Lozada, we carry you in our hearts.”