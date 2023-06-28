Itzamary González and Diego Villalobos during their mixed free duet competition at the 2023 Central American Games.

Each achievement that the artistic swimming delegation has obtained portrays Ana Guevara, the highest commissioner of Mexican sports. The swimmers returned from the World Cup last May as champions despite not receiving public resources since January. They dedicated themselves to celebrating, but the press made it clear that their achievement was deprived of government support in that period of time. Guevara went into war mode.

“They are liars because they have coaches, they eat, they sleep, they were supported in everything,” he launched in an interview with W Radio. “For me, let them sell panties, bathing suits, Avon or Tupperware… But they and their trainers are indebted. We have given them 40 million pesos and they have not justified it, ”she added. The athletes avoided confrontation, but made it clear that the one who supported them was the Carlos Slim foundation.

The Mexican artistic swimmers also filed an appeal against the decision of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (Conade) to cut off their sports scholarships. The Mexican justice sided with them on two occasions and forced them to return the money. This Tuesday, he challenged the determination, although he must still pay.

Outside of the bureaucratic mess, the swimmers have dazzled at the Central American Games. They have won eight. Mexico has won the gold for Nuria Diosdado and Joana Jiménez in technical duet and free duet, free solo with Diosdado and this Tuesday with gold in the mixed free duet with Itzamary González and Diego Villalobos. The silver medals have been solo with Joana Jiménez, another in a mixed technical duet between González and Villalobos. The team of eight swimmers took silver in the technical competitions and, this Tuesday, in the acrobatic test. Both second places have been very tight (by less than one point) because the judges have better valued the representatives of Colombia.

In total: four gold medals, four silver, a good result in a year in which the swimmers had to juggle to settle the accounts of the month, something that does not happen in sports powers like the US or China. Wednesday will be the closing of the sport in San Salvador with the final test of free team with nine swimmers.

