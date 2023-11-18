It is documented: in 1915, Albert Einstein received a mud-stained envelope containing the solution to the equations of his Theory of Relativity. Finding that exact solution was a fundamental step that not even Einstein himself had been able to take, and the person who sent it to him was the German physicist Karl Schwarzschild, who had been in the trenches for months. This scientist, who served as a commander during the beginning of the First World War, went down in history for taking advantage of his free time at the front to develop those calculations. Also in an unusual way, the American Lucia Berlin managed to write the stories of her Manual for cleaning women while he toured his country with his children, alternating increasingly precarious jobs. But for each historical exception there have been thousands of talents lost to science, literature, music or the arts because those who could have exercised them encountered barriers (of class, race or gender, most of the time). ) impassable. On other occasions, these barriers are not insurmountable but daily life imposes different rhythms than those required by the development of an artistic project (there may be a dependent family member or a parallel profession that pays the rent, for example). In recent years—during which essays such as The enthusiasmby Remedios Zafra; Don’t be yourself: Notes for a tired generation, by Eudald Espluga; either Joy, by Azahara Alonso—one of the words most repeated by young creators is “tiredness”; and the dozens of notifications that saturate emails and phones every day don’t help either.

Creation has always been accompanied by a certain amount of weather. But there have also been figures and institutions for centuries that have set out to alleviate it and provide writers and artists with the necessary resources so that they can develop their work without distractions or added worries. Currently, there are more than 50 residencies for artists distributed throughout the peninsular territory and more than 20 residences for literary creation. “These residencies give time and offer a comfortable space for creators,” in the words of Nicolás G. Botero, director of the Finestres Literary Residence, inaugurated last summer. But they also provide advice and mentoring, contact with other artists and, in general, everything necessary to travel an often lonely and uncertain path accompanied.

“I presented myself to the Residence of the Antonio Gala Foundation so as not to have to work or deal with family issues for a year,” recalls Mariña Prieto, playwright and resident of the 21st Class at the aforementioned residence, the best known nationally. “I don’t have enormous privileges and in my day-to-day life I have to earn a living and take care of my parents, so my writing usually slips in between domestic tasks, caregiving and work.” “In the convent of Córdoba,” the author continues, referring to the headquarters of the foundation, “they do absolutely everything for you: they wash your clothes, they prepare your food and they tidy up your room… they create comfortable situations for writing.”

Marta Jiménez Serrano is also a writer (in her case, novels and short stories) and is recognized in the case of Prieto. “Years ago, women were in charge of housework and were practically secretaries to their husbands.” [son conocidos cientos de casos de hombres, empezando por los célebres Dostoievski y Juan Ramón, que no habrían salido adelante sin sus esposas]. In addition, there were jobs from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. that left the afternoons free to write,” indicates the author of Not everyone. “Now so many hours of food work are necessary that it is not easy to find time for writing,” she continues. And, once those hours or minutes are obtained, “it is difficult to legitimize the writing time. I see it in my students, it seems that writing is never a sufficient excuse, not even in front of oneself, to reject a plan or sleep an hour less,” reflects Jiménez, also a teacher in creative writing workshops. “Therefore, it is necessary to find the time to write, but also legitimize it, preserve it and take care of it.”

In the small Murcian municipality of Blanca, next to the Ricote Valley (a landscape drawn by irrigation ditches and hot springs), is the headquarters of the AADK platform, which offers artist residencies from one to six months. Abraham Hurtado is its director and explains that for them time is also one of the most important factors: “There are residency models dedicated exclusively to research. We encourage the artist to experiment with his universe without worrying about finishing the project. In this way, we give space and time to question their way of creating, legitimize their creative processes, reflect on their concepts or on what they really want to convey with their creations.”

Although literature and art are, in almost every sense, trades (although they have a difficult time fitting into the Treasury’s census of economic activities), Nicolás G. Botero remembers that their exercise also implies existential difficulties: “Everyone has You have to resolve your own personal issues while trying to write. This is a job or a task in which the absurd is faced, there are no shortcuts or escapes possible.” When these difficulties appear in the form of a creative block, for example, residences have strategies and resources to overcome them. “Mentorships are crucial in our programs to guide artists in their creations. The AADK team works here as an expert in the territory, facilitating and enriching the concepts and research of our residents,” says Hurtado. Although Prieto managed to establish a routine and write every day, he remembers that during his stay at the Antonio Gala Foundation there were colleagues who faced blockages but who (something unthinkable in a different environment) “had a lot of help to escape them. From his tutor, and also from writers with a solid career who visited us.”

Get away from rent and get closer to colleagues

Unlike utopias that, by definition, never come to fruition, according to the philosopher Michel Foucault, a heterotopia It is a space that follows its own rules and that with its existence questions the functioning of the outside. Artist residencies are heterotopias that put our time and work management in crisis, but not only that. “A residence is much more than a place where the domestic needs of guests are taken care of so that they can dedicate themselves to their work. What happens in these places is pure experience among peers, exchange of ideas, enrichment of perspective,” says Botero. Competition, so easy to detect in other areas, also disappears, and all artists collaborate and get involved in other people’s projects. “This profession is very solitary and when residences are well planned they are also meeting places. Going to dinner with another writer is not the same as living with him for a season: this way you learn from his processes and his working method,” says Jiménez. For his part, Hurtado, with more than 10 years of experience at the head of AADK, has also verified that “the most fruitful thing for artists is the exchange of knowledge and the development of ideas that can be exhibited and contrasted with temporary communities.” that are created during the stays.”

Everyone who has been or works in a residence agrees that coexistence between guests is essential, but, in terms of its relationship with the outside, there are two center models: the one proposed by Finestres, whose residence is located in an isolated house in a cove near Palamós, in Girona (Truman Capote lived and wrote there), and that of the Antonio Gala Foundation, with the integrated residence in the city of Córdoba. “There is a somewhat platonic idea in the first: we are going to gather the artists and expel them from the city,” observes Prieto. “I think it is very important for the artist to be in society. In addition to correcting my texts with my classmates, I had a lot of social life in Córdoba and that doesn’t mean my writing was worse; On the contrary, it inspired me,” continues the playwright. Residing in the town of Blanca is an intermediate option: in a town of less than 7,000 inhabitants, the resident immediately takes in the landscape and Hurtado recognizes that the romantic myth of the artist who walks and reflects has a certain basis: “The loneliness of the mountains of the valley or concentration among fruit trees is part of the daily routine of our artists.”

Without knowing it, we continually read or appreciate works that have been conceived during a residency. There are many authors and artists who have gone through one, from Sally Rooney at the Santa Maddalena Foundation in Tuscany to Andrés Barba, who wrote Luminous Republic, his most ambitious novel, at Queen Mary University of London. So, almost invisibly, residencies play a fundamental role in the production and dissemination of contemporary creation. Furthermore, they not only go to them to finish a project in progress, but they frequently give rise to new proposals and strengthen the cultural fabric, as Hurtado explains: “Exhibition projects and festivals have come from here that were not contemplated in the projects. initials. Above all, a very extensive and multiplying network has been generated through the artists who have accompanied us, collaborating with other institutions and international spaces.”

Although the majority of residences depend on private foundations, there are also public ones (such as those offered by the Madrid City Council in the Student Residence or those convened Spanish Cultural Action throughout Europe), and they are accessed after a selection process in which a jury evaluates both the candidate’s CV and project. The Blanca Center publishes prices per stay on its website, but its director clarifies: “We try to ensure that it is not the artist who pays, but rather a scholarship granted in their country of origin. When we select an artist we accompany them in the process to obtain aid, it is something together.” In other cases, such as Finestres, the foundation assumes all expenses. These mechanisms attempt to reduce a class bias that is especially intense in the creative industries, where unpaid jobs abound.

Like a refuge or sanctuary, creative residencies help you complete projects or experiment with new methodologies. But, above all, they serve to strengthen vocations in those years during which the artist, before being able to pay bills with his production (if he ever manages to do so), doubts himself, deals with other obligations, looks for people in a situation similar and is always on the verge of quitting. To conclude, Mariña Prieto gives a very positive assessment of her experience: “When they told me that I was selected, many friends and family were happy because they saw that I could finally dedicate myself with time and passion to my dramatic project. And, indeed, that was the case: my best text is the one I wrote there because I had the necessary material conditions to reach a successful conclusion.”

