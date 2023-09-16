A person as old as he was isolated told me that his only desire was not to suffer excessive physical and mental devastation, that his death would be as quick as it was painless. And her biggest fear was losing her sight. He had no interest in meeting new people or seeing nature. Her eyes helped him read, a joy and refuge that had always accompanied him. But for years he had only reread a few books that marked his life, that gave him absorption and emotion. He had no time left to risk discoveries. And, of course, he never felt the need to feel accompanied by television. It made him bored.

In my case, also loving literature, I resort every day and on sleepless nights to reviewing old films that fascinated me since my first encounters with them. Some have aged fairly, not many, but most continue to give me beautiful sensations. And they don’t exhaust me, even though I know them by heart. For this reason, I do not feel excessively afraid of the current strike of scriptwriters and performers, understanding their rebellion in the name of the ancient question “What about mine?” Unique, although hidden premise of renewed masks of power, protests, manifestos, begging requests, demonstrations and those very human things.

For too long now, movies and series have often seemed unbearable to me, clonic, predictable, full of slogans and stereotypes that enjoy political blessing, strategically affiliated with the sign of the times. I understand that they demand their share of the pie from the business sharks and that they are terrified of being replaced by artificial intelligence. But it is clear that they have been very docile and obedient to the guidelines of the large market. All for the money and not for artistic integrity. Normal.

