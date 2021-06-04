Tamer Abdel Hamid (Abu Dhabi)

The concepts of the artistic game have changed in this era, and we see on television and cinema the phenomenon of “artistic inheritance” in abundance, which raises many questions about the future of art, especially since there is a state of dissatisfaction among the public about some works in which some relatives of the makers appear. Art, from the sons and wives of artists and producers, takes on more role spaces, in addition to their intrusion into the field of art without warning and placing them in a position greater than their artistic size… at a time when many of them proved Donia, Amy Samir Ghanem, Muhammad Imam Rami Imam, Tiam Mustafa Qamar and Majed Al Jasmi. His ability to work without relying on the name of the father.

Muhammad Yousry, son of the late artist Ibrahim Yousry, in a clip with Yasser Jalal in the series “Dil Ragel”, which was shown in Ramadan

Support

The artist and producer, Ahmed Al Jasmi, confirmed that the opportunities for those who are related to the artist of any kind, open the opportunity to them from other talents, but in the end it is only correct, if the person does not have enough talent in front of the camera, he will fall at lightning speed, and he said No one denies that “wasta” has now become present in some areas in the world around us, but it gives its owner the opportunity to enter, and he has to complete the process himself, because in the end, wasta will not last with him for long, so study and talent and its refinement are the basis for any human being, and in order to I stay away from the word because “his father is a producer.” Then my son Majed entered the field of acting. I stood with him and supported him so that he could stand on his feet and not in order to harm him.

He continued: I produced the series “Umm Haroun”, which co-starred with my son Majed, and it was possible, because I am his father and the producer of the work, to offer him a role in a large area, and to make him like every artist present at work, but in my work there is no place for compliment for me, Even if it was my son, he is still in the prime of his life, and if I had done that, I would have implicated Majed in his steps and his next artistic future, so I nominated him for a simple role with a few scenes, so that he learns, benefits and refines his talent properly, so that the audience also accepts him in the right way, and after He was nominated for a number of works in which he achieved remarkable success, including “PO Box 1003”, “Al-Tawash” and “The Ones We Love”, which was shown last Ramadan on the “Emirates Channel” screen. Al Jasmi noted that the artist could not help anyone but himself in front of the camera, especially as it is a “scandal”, as the viewer can determine if this actor has talent and charisma or not, so as a producer he is ashamed to mediate for anyone who does not have the talent, and is ashamed in a way Akbar, even if it is his son, to present it in one of the works and not achieve the required imprint, so although art “wasta” and “waterfall” are present in it, but he supports it if it is positive and serves the person and the artwork itself.

Tiam, the son of the artist, Mustafa Qamar

open doors

For his part, the artist Habib Ghuloom confirmed that if the actor does not have talent in the person, the presence of his relatives who work in the same field will not benefit him, and if he has it and he has creativity, energy and difference that makes him leave a mark in the world, it requires his support and standing by all workers In art, not just relatives, and he said: No one denies that “wasta” plays a big and important role in opening closed doors globally, but “wasta” does not come at the expense of the work itself, if the person is not qualified enough, and has education, qualifications and talent. It makes him enter this field, there is no room for his existence no matter what.

Ghuloom pointed out that sometimes, the acceptance of someone who entered the world of art is related to his association with the reputation and popularity of the artist to which he belongs, whether as a father, mother or wife, but the degrees of evaluation and acceptance vary in the arena, some of them find support and support and confirm their presence with their qualifications and talent, And some of them fall and fail despite the support, and this matter may have a negative result not only on him, but on the reputation of the artist to which he belongs, and this confirms the uselessness of mediation in the field of creativity and art.

art criticism

While the artist and producer Mansour Al-Faili returns to the beginnings of the great stars who suffered in their artistic career until the producers and art makers were convinced of them, and he said: The golden generation that etched its name with gold water, did not climb the ladder once, as we find in this time, especially that some of the works presented Currently, it smells of bequeathing, which warns that art will go to another area, but if money and “wasta” will be the reason for making these, stardom is only made by the true artist who is saturated with art and who believes that he has talent, energy and a great artistic sense, stressing the importance of Addressing this phenomenon by directing logical criticism by real art critics, who are jealous of the art that elevates and advances man.

Fouad Ali: Art is not inherited

Producer Fouad Ali confirmed that art is not inherited, and talent remains the basis for continuity and success. He said: For some of the few cases that broke into the field of acting on the part of the artist’s relatives, whether sons or wives, if they do not have the real talent and artistic abilities, they will not have the effect. The big one, because no matter how much you present to the person in the world of art and creativity, in order to put him in a specific image and place, he will not be able to reach it unless he is qualified to do so. The public is also not naive that makes it accept intruders on art, especially since a good artist imposes himself on the art scene without resorting to the help of anyone, because the process of forgery is always open and unacceptable, and if some art makers and actors were able to present those who die They are related from afar or close to someone, this does not necessarily mean that in the future they will be shining names and real stars in the art world.

What did Fatima Al Hosani say about the intruders?

Fatima Al-Hosani explained that the involvement of the artists’ relatives in the artistic process will not be at the required level, if they do not have what qualifies them to stand in front of the camera, and they will not have any role in art and its future, especially since the roles assigned to the incomplete talents will not The public accepts it, so no matter how much art has undergone many changes in this era, and we found that intruders take the most important roles, art will remain in its high position, hoping that this matter will not affect art in general and that its level will fall to the lowest degree, especially with the dedication of the presence of male and female artists. They lack talent and experience, so it is necessary for them to undergo real testing and selection criteria, as happens with the rest of the new actors who seek an opportunity to appear, and they have the capabilities that qualify them to achieve stardom.