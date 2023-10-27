pictures

Rebeca Andrade performed the best vault in the history of artistic gymnastics. The 24-year-old Brazilian excelled at the Pan American Games, in Santiago, Chile, where she achieved the highest performance score ever since exercises have been evaluated under the current scoring system (since 2005). The Olympic and world champion performed a splendid Cheng (round, half turn, jump with one and a half turns, 5.6 difficulty) and was rewarded with a historic 9.733 (the mark for the execution) out of a maximum of 10. judges took just 267 thousandths away from perfection. No one, not even Simone Biles, had ever gone so high.



