03/31/2024 – 15:04

Less than four months before the Paris Olympics, Brazil reached the podium four times this Sunday (31), with one gold and three silvers, at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup stage, in Antalya (Turkey). Jade Barbosa from Rio was the solo champion, after performing a series to the sound of the song “Baby One More Time”, by Britney Spears. There was also a shower of silver medals with Rebeca Andrade (uneven bars), Flávia Saraiva (beam) and Diogo Soares (fixed bars). The competition is worth points in the race for an Olympic place at the Paris Games. So far, only Diogo Soares and the Brazilian women's team (Rebeca Andrade, Flávia Saraiva, Jade Barbosa, Lorrane Oliveira and Júlia Soares) are guaranteed a presence at the Games.

Jade Barbosa has debuted her Olympic year Floor Exercise : the 32-year-old unveiled a spicy new #Britney Spears routine this weekend in Antalya to great effect, winning ahead of French stars Morgane Osyssek-Reimer and Melanie de Jesus dos Santos. #FIGWorldCup #Gymnastics pic.twitter.com/siXj5hcGWZ — FIG (@gymnastics) March 31, 2024

On the last day of competitions, Jade wowed the public in Antalya, securing gold in the floor exercise, with a score of 13.833. The French Morgane Osyssek-Remmer (13,667) and Mélanie de Jesus Santos (13,600) took silver and bronze, respectively.

And there was Brazil in action at the finals of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Antalya, Turkey! With the right to a medal! ↪️ Rebeca Andrade had 14,067 in the asymmetrical and secured the silver medal! UHUUUL! Good Rebee! Bring on the next finals! … pic.twitter.com/1PMv8zfCKh — Brazilian Gymnastics Confederation (@cbginastica) March 31, 2024

Previously, the Olympic champion in vault, Rebeca Andrade stood out today on the uneven bars. Born in Guarulhos, metropolitan region of São Paulo, Rebeca won silver with a score of 14,067, behind Frenchwoman Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos (14,567), who took gold. Bronze went to Britain's Georgia-Mae Fenton (13.767). Lorrane Oliveira from Rio also competed in the final, but was left off the podium with a score of 13.600.

No wonder she is an Olympic and world beam finalist, my loves! FLAVINHA SARAIVA is her name! Just take Flávia's MEGA SERIES in the final of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Antalya, Turkey! Entitled to ANOTHER MEDAL! ↪️ With this SUPER FIRM test… pic.twitter.com/H80AnjT6LZ — Brazilian Gymnastics Confederation (@cbginastica) March 31, 2024

Flavinha Saraiva from Rio also shone with silver on the beam, with a score of 14,000. The champion was Chinese Sun Xinyi (14.267) and Taiwanese Yang Ko-Wen (13.300) took bronze.

With his place already sealed for Paris 2024, Diogo Soares from São Paulo was runner-up in the fixed bars, obtaining a score of 13.800. The gold went to the Spaniard Joel Plata (14,000) and the bronze to the Turkish Mert Efe Kilicer (13,700).