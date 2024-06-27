Dubai Culture is organising its summer camps during the months of July and August, with the aim of enhancing children’s talents and their spirit of innovation, at the Shindagha and Etihad Museums, and the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, and they include artistic, educational and entertainment activities.

The activities include activities to explore local heritage, learn about the country’s history, and enhance cooperation and teamwork skills. During these activities, children participate in telling ancestral stories, learning about maritime heritage, a “treasure hunt” competition, and a trade challenge.

Children at the Etihad Museum Summer Camp live a knowledgeable journey rich in cultural activities in which they explore the nature of the Emirates in 1968, customs and traditions, and social life.

In the historic Al Fahidi neighborhood camp, children participate in interactive workshops to build models and ways to confront climate challenges and live various adventures.

Al Safa Arts and Design libraries, Al Rashidiya, Al Twar, Umm Suqeim, Al Mankhool, and Hatta Public Library will host the “Our Summer Arts and Innovation” camp, next August, for children aged 5 to 9 years, to introduce them to innovative agricultural techniques and robots in smart farms.

As for the category from 9 to 14 years, they will learn to plan smart cities using recycled materials. Children will participate in drawing murals, under the supervision of famous artists, and creating products inspired by different cultures. They will have the opportunity to display their work within the “Expo for Art Projects” exhibition, and have it evaluated by a jury. .