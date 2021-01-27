Artistic director of the Moscow Art Theater. M. Gorky Eduard Boyakov was hospitalized, reports TASS…

The press service of the theater said that he underwent surgery in one of the Moscow hospitals and is now feeling well. In the near future he will be in touch. Details are not provided.

Let us remind you that the director and producer Eduard Boyakov took over as artistic director of the Moscow Art Theater. Gorky on December 4, 2018. People’s Artist of the USSR Tatyana Doronina, in turn, became the honorary president of the theater.

Earlier Boyakov headed the Russian Academic Youth Theater and was the artistic director of the Moscow Praktika Theater.

On Wednesday, it was also reported about hospitalization with COVID-19 and viral pneumonia, People’s Artist of the Russian Federation Ekaterina Zhemchuzhnaya.

Prior to that, it became known about the condition of the People’s Artist of the USSR, Alisa Freindlich, who was sick with coronavirus.