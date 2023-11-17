Valery Gergiev may be appointed new director at the Bolshoi Theater in Russia

The Bolshoi Theater may change its director. How became known On November 17, the current head of the most famous Russian theater, Vladimir Urin, wrote a letter of resignation of his own free will to the Chairman of the Government, Mikhail Mishustin, and this request was granted. He may be replaced by the famous conductor, artistic director and general director of the Mariinsky Theater Valery Gergiev.

It was reported that Gergiev would take office before the end of this year. According to some reports, the directorates of the Bolshoi and Mariinsky theaters will be merged. And in fact, the conductor will become the head of two cultural institutions at once.

Special Representative of the Russian President for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy, commenting on the information, noted that cultural institutions cannot be united, but Georgiev could become the head of both theaters.

Gergiev responded to rumors about the appointment with the phrase “wait and see”

After rumors about his appointment appeared, Gergiev visited the St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum, where he asked, is it true that he will become director of the Bolshoi. “We’ll wait and see,” answered the conductor.

He also spoke outthat he was “quite busy and did not look for an opportunity to work even more,” but noted that he considered it necessary to work in his country.

The Mariinsky Theater has an idea of ​​what our responsibility and duty are, as well as what our capabilities are. When all three come together in some kind of harmony, it doesn’t matter so much anymore – two cities, three theaters, five countries… Valery Gergievconductor, artistic director of the Mariinsky Theater

Urin recently suffered a heart attack and was explaining himself due to the filming of Serebrennikov’s play

76-year-old Vladimir Urin, who has been the general director of the Bolshoi Theater since 2013, suffered a heart attack in October 2021. Then he was taken to one of the clinics in Moscow, where, based on the results of the examination, a diagnosis was made: “coronary heart disease and vascular stenosis.” He was also transferred to intensive care. Later it was reported that the condition of the Honored Artist of Russia had stabilized.

In September, Urin also explained why the names of the creators of some performances were removed from the Bolshoi Theater posters. Among the reasons, he cited the fact that they “were very specific about the special operation.” And earlier, in April, he named the reason why the production of director Kirill Serebrennikov’s “Nureyev” was removed from the repertoire. According to Urin, this was due to the law banning LGBT propaganda. “Naturally, absolutely, as soon as the law was signed, the theater decided to remove this performance from the repertoire,” said the director.

Queue for tickets to the performance “The Nutcracker” at the Bolshoi Theater. Photo: Sergey Savostyanov / TASS

The Bolshoi Theater got into a scandal due to stampedes during the sale of tickets for The Nutcracker

On the morning of November 4, the Bolshoi Theater began selling tickets for the ballet “The Nutcracker,” the first performances of which will take place at the end of December. This caused a massive stir among ballet lovers and led to crushes in queues for tickets outside the theater. On November 10, it was reported that two people were injured in a stampede; an ambulance was called for them. At the same time, they were not selling tickets, but only bracelets, with which one could purchase the coveted tickets for admission to the theater. Police began to stand guard near the queues.

After this, the victims of the stampede filed a complaint against the Bolshoi Theater. They hoped that they would be paid compensation for moral damages due to “improper organization of ticket sales,” and asked that the theater management be held accountable for “organizing mass riots.”

At the same time, theater critic Larisa Barykina countedthat the possible change of director of the Bolshoi Theater is not related to the queues for the Nutcracker ballet. According to her, Gergiev’s appointment was discussed back in March 2022, and the tendency to unite theaters and create cultural agglomerations is long-standing. She called the excitement around “The Nutcracker” the norm on the eve of the New Year.