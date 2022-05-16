art auction for the benefit of AC Breast Cancer Foundation (FUCAM) in the Queretaro Art Museum, to obtain mobile units that will allow diagnostic and treatment services to be brought closer to communities.

Activity that celebrates the work they do as they are the only Foundation in Mexico and Latin America that performs specialized comprehensive treatment against this disease in a single medical unit.

Chaired by Mauricio Kuri González, Governor of Querétaro, highlighted this opportunity to bring together art and culture to combat this disease.

“Queretans are united by great causes, we are a people of values ​​where solidarity moves us, I recognize the work carried out by the Foundationas well as the Civil Association “Touching Hearts” stressed the state governor.

Fernando Guisa, president for life of FUCAM, thanked the Governor for his sensitivity towards the most vulnerable women, acknowledging that the effort remains firm thanks to the union of joint actions.

“Art and social needs are combined to find creative solutions for the benefit of all, this auction is an example of it” highlighted Marcela Herbert, Secretary of Culture.

130 works of more than 62 local artists and from other states, were donated for the cause, authors that stand out as: Antonio Orozco, Luis Selem, Cirenia Orozco, Carla Delgado, Santiago Pani, Leticia Valenzuela, among others.

Bringing timely diagnosis services and specialized treatments to 18 municipalities through an equipped mobile unit, will be the result of the proceeds from the art auction.

