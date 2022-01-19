In Dubai, the Dubai Shopping Festival performances continued, as Mercato Shopping Center organized a day of family fun, during which the audience enjoyed a group of wonderful performances on the main stage.

The event started with cartoon shows of their characters by one of the creative cartoonists and watched the quick drawing show that astounded the audience, where the painter drew a charming piece of art within minutes and then the audience interacted with Magritte Dance Show Group, where the group performed a show of dance acrobatics within a contemporary vision International art includes fantasy, dance and circus with an amazing and exciting performance in an atmosphere full of fun and suspense.

Mercato will continue to present a range of artistic performances until January 30, including a hip-hop dance with professional hip-hop dancers on stage and a quick acrobatic show by professional performers presenting a special show of acrobatics full of humor.

Mercato allows you to win cash prizes worth 15,000 dirhams per week when shopping for 200 dirhams or more at Mercato or Town Center Jumeirah, while children spend fun times in the artistic and educational workshops.



