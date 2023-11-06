The artistic director of the Maly Theater was urgently hospitalized in Moscow. About what happened to the 88-year-old People’s Artist of the USSR “Interfax” said theater director Tamara Mikhailova.

“He lost consciousness and was taken to the hospital,” Mikhailova explained.

According to Telegram– Mash channel, the actor felt ill in the courtyard of a house in the center of Moscow. Eyewitnesses immediately called an ambulance and the victim was taken to the hospital.

Earlier, People’s Artist Lyudmila Maksakova was also taken away in an ambulance in Moscow.