People's Artist of the USSR, artistic director of the Maly Theater Yuri Solomin was buried at the Troekurovskoye cemetery in Moscow on Monday, January 15.

At the funeral, a military orchestra played the Russian anthem, as well as “The Ballad of a Soldier.” During the burial, military honors were given in the form of three gun salvos.

The artist rests next to his wife Olga Solomina.

Earlier on the same day, a farewell ceremony was held for the artist on the historical stage of the Maly Theater. The artistic director was seen off on his final journey with applause that lasted about five minutes. Afterwards, Solomin’s funeral service took place in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior.

On January 11, People's Artist of the USSR Solomin died at the age of 89. According to Izvestia’s source, the cause of death was a number of complications after an ischemic stroke.

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Solomin’s family and friends. He called the actor’s death a severe, irreparable loss for national culture, for all of Russia.

Yuri Solomin is an actor and theater and film director, since 1988 – artistic director of the Maly Theater, theater teacher. Known for his roles in the films “His Excellency’s Adjutant” (1969), “Dersu Uzala” (1975), “An Ordinary Miracle” (1978), “The Bat” (1978), “TASS is Authorized to Declare” (1984), “Moscow Saga” “(2004), “Isaev” (2009) and many others. He has more than 50 theater roles from modern and classical repertoire.