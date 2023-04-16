Through a video shared on her TikTok account, Claudia Sheinbaum, Head of Government of Mexico City, announced that Spanish singer Rosaliawinner of the Latin Grammy for “Album of the Year (El mal querer)”, will give a mega concert in the Zócalo of the CDMX, next April 28; the show will start at 8:00 pm and admission will be free. Many people, like the Mexican actress Gala Montes, have expressed their annoyance at this show by the “Motomami” in the Plaza de la Constitución.

On his Twitter account, Gala Montes commented that Rosalía, supposedly, will receive a payment between 400 and 700 thousand dollars, for the concert that she will give in the Zocalo of the city of mexicoasking Claudia Sheinbaum, how many chemotherapies could be paid for with that, “ah, but we better recommend people to eat fruits and vegetables, that with that we will cure cancer.”

In another tweet, Gala Montes, 22 years old and originally from Mexico City, expressed that she no longer loves so much rosaliaWell, the money they paid him “is costing all Mexicans, chale.”

A user of this social network told the actress that the Spanish singer was only doing her job because they hired her, to which Gala Montes said that Rosalía was an artist without principles or values.

No love, Rosalía is an artist without principles or values. Whats Next? That she is going to sing the morning to Nicolás Maduro and excuse herself with “she gets paid”?

This comment earned Gala Montes a lot of criticism“you literally acted in a narco series (‘El señor de los cielos’), and are you talking about principles and values ​​of an artist?”, “what good values ​​and principles did you give to the public acting in a series that promotes what for decades, it has been one of the biggest obstacles to growth in our country”, “I have never seen a Televisa actress so eager for attention, you already threw Bárbara de Regil, I don’t know who else and now Sheinbaum for bringing Rosalía, I would believe you if it weren’t because you think of everything with such attention” and many more.