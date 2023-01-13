Madrid. -On January 11, 2023 in collaboration with Bizarrap, the Colombian singer Shakira released her “Bzrp Music Session 53”that is, his recent musical single where he “throws” hints at his ex-partner, the former soccer player Gerard Piqué and his lover, Clara Martí Chía, with whom he was unfaithful in mid-2022.

“A wolf like me is not for guys like you. For guys like you. I was too big for you, and that’s why you’re with someone just like you. This is for you to mortify yourself, chew and swallow, swallow and chew. I’m not coming back with you, not even if you cry or beg me. I understood that it is not my fault that they criticize you. I only make music. Sorry that I splashed you”, are some of the explosive verses that are dedicated to Gerard Piqué and his lover Clara Chía.

In addition to Shakira, there is another Colombian composer, who was involved in the creation of the “lyrics” of the successful “Bzrp Music Session 53” and in a recent interview with Molusco Tv on his YouTube channel, the artist Keytin, composer who has collaborated with Bad Bunny, Karol G, J Balvin and recently with Shakira, revealed how the creative process of “Brzp Session” was.

“We already had the idea, I came as in the chorus part, we had a different theme, more like robotics, like more with effect, however, Shakira preferred to leave it more natural, Shakira, she put more like her stamp” , declared the Colombian composer when he met with Bizarrap and Shakira to create the Bzrp Music Session 53.

The artist Keityn, who In addition to having worked with Shakira in the artistic creation of the “Bzrp Music Session” Also, he was involved in the composition of the musical hits “Monotonía” and “Te Felicito”, which were released in 2022.

“Shakira will always sing to you what she feels, that is, I can send songs to Shakira and she tells me I like it, it’s cool, but I haven’t experienced it, it’s not something I want to show, because I want to show what I feel. Shakira is a woman who is not like any other artist”, declared the artist Keityn who has I work with singer Shakira and for this new “Bzrp Music Session” the Colombian, in addition to the shooting against Piqué and Clara Chía wanted to express what she felt.

Likewise, the 26-year-old composer and artist Keityn assured that the songs “Te Felicito” and “Monotonía” had already been recorded long before the controversial breakup happened, so the musical themes that are believed to have been dedicated to Gerard Piqué, they had already been created when the artist Shakira was still in a relationship with the ex-soccer player, however, the “Bzrp Music Session” was worked on months after the controversial separation and the “tiradera” in collaboration with the Argentine producer, Bizarrap, if it was done with that intention.

During the interview Keityn next to the content creator “Melusco” the official lyrics of the “Bzrp Music Sessio 53” were analyzed, and right there the composer who participated in the successful musical single explained that as much as Shakira, as he and Bizarrap participated together to create the melody, although, certainly, the Colombian singer expressed everything she felt and the intention from the beginning was always to make a “tiradera”, because the style of each one was respected.