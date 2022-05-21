Farewell to hip hop teacher Walter Natividade: he took his own life at just 39 years old. Many messages of pain appeared on the web

He was well known in the world of hip hop, the Neapolitan artist Walter Natividade Fortes he took his own life when he was only 39 years old. Even on social media he was very popular, he called himself Afrolicius Biboy.

Police officers found his body inside his home. Friends and everyone who knew him were shocked by the terrible news. No one expected such a tragic ending and no one suspected the 39-year-old artist’s psychological state.

Walter Natividade was known not only for hip hop and his teaching prowess, but he had helped many young people Neapolitans. He had taken them off the streets and helped them get back on their way.

Last 2020, the same artist ended up in the center of a made in the newsafter another man had it stabbed in Piazza Bellini, located in the center of Naples. Walter had warned a friend of his, about the man she was dating and about his being violent with him, since another friend of his had already had to deal with him. The rumor, however, reached the person concerned, who has well thought of take revenge stabbing the 39-year-old in the square.

After the affair, the 34-year-old assailant was arrested and accused of attempted murder. The hearing sentenced him to 9 years of imprisonment, reduced to 5 years appeal after confession.

Walter Natividade Fortes took his own life and no one could have imagined it. No sign that he could have aroused suspicion in anyone who knew and loved him. In the last few hours, many people are posting photos of him on social media, accompanied by messages of farewell and condolences.