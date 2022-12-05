Although Krillin He is one of the most beloved characters in Akira Toriyama’s work, the earthling has not had the presence in Dragon Ball Super that many want. In this way, an artist has given himself the task of showing us what this hero would look like with Vegeta’s new transformation, the Ultra Ego.

Recently, the Argentine artist, known as Greytonano, undertook the task of creating an illustration where Krillin was under the effects of the Ultra Ego transformation, those that we saw Vegeta use for the first time in his fight against Granolah.

As you could see, Krillin’s design is quite interesting, and it retains several of his characteristic elements. Whereas the next arc of Dragon Ball Super will take place after the events of superheroand will not have Goku and Vegeta as protagonists, there is a possibility that Krillin may have a role in the next adventure of the Z Fighters.

Via: greytonano