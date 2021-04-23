D.he latest work by Rosemarie Trockel is not a picture, painting, ceramic, collage, drawing or photography. This time the artist is not using a familiar medium that she has been using before, any material that she has worked with before. The grande dame of contemporary art, who in the past decades has always succeeded in astonishing fans and critics with her love of experimentation and her subversive and ironic view of things, will again succeed in the surprise: Rosemarie Trockel makes one Scent.

Scent. Aha. A parfum? How does it smell, Frau Trockel? She replies: “A walk in the woods with animal crossing. A bush is a bear. ”Period. There follows – initially – no further explanation. Rosemarie Trockel is considered media-shy, and she really is. So other ways have to be found to track down the fragrance. This is followed by a journey across the republic, from Cologne to Berlin. The associations that arise from a bush and a bear need food if there are no testers or samples of the new mixture. Translation assistance comes from specialists – the fragrance producer Robert Müller-Grünow and the perfumer Geza Schön.

“It’s a bit dirty”

Is it a grassy bush or a dark forest that is olfactory in the 50-milliliter bottles, on which the initials RT are printed in large, black and simple? Does the artist mean a cute little bear or a dangerous animal? And how do you even translate threatening associations into fragrant water containing perfume oil?

If you stroll through the conceptual artist’s multi-layered work, from the knitted pictures with which she achieved world fame in the 1980s, to her most recent photo and object works, in which she continues to play with role clichés, one can only guess what they have created could.

One can guess that it’s less about a sticky-sweet essence than about a complex, multi-layered perfume that appears more dark than light and shrill. Or, as Geza Schön, known for his reduced fragrances and clear statements, summarizes the one-year collaboration with Trockel: “I quickly knew that Rosemarie Trockel wasn’t into sweet flowers. It’s rather a bit dirty. “

RT – Rosemarie Trockel

That’s a helpful hint. But how does RT smell, the number one in the new artist fragrance edition, which Robert Müller-Grünow, entrepreneur and art lover, wants to have more follow?

The journey starts. Before it leads to Berlin, where Geza Schön is at home and where the artist now lives, Müller-Grünow helps out in Cologne, in the Mülheimer Hafen, where his company is based.

Industrial wasteland. Abandoned brick halls from the Wilhelminian era that were long filled with life by artists, clubs and younger companies before they were discovered a few years ago by real estate developers for the chic transformation. This is where his fragrance company is based, Scentcommunication, in the former Lindgens paint factory. Where paint used to be produced, Müller-Grünow develops fragrance concepts and technologies for luxury hotels and fashion companies, for large companies such as Telekom, Samsung, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bahn – with just ten employees. His fragrances are used as a marketing tool “to intuitively control people’s well-being in order to achieve a positive rating for the brand,” says the fifty-three year old. “With our technology, we can make scents appear at the touch of a button or sensor, but we can also make them disappear again,” he says. “Scent is my passion, but also art, and it was so obvious to combine the two, without commercial pressure, but as a project for enthusiasts.”