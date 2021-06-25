Many of us agree that Goku black He was one of the most powerful villains our heroes have ever faced. Having merged with Zamas, this warrior reached a level of power so high that even at Vegito it was hard for him to defeat. Well now we have another villain: Gohan Black.

As part of a new fanart in charge of the user of Twitter, AndrewBatm, Gohan has been reimagined as a villain under the name of Gohan black, looking identical to Goku black but with certain characteristic features of the son of Goku.

Even if Gohan it was no longer so powerful in Dragon ball super, we want to imagine that Gohan Black if I had been able to beat Goku, Vegeta and the rest of the Warriors Z. After all, let’s remember that at some point in Dragon Ball Z, Gohan managed to surpass his own power Goku and it was he who beat Cell.

Via: ComicBook