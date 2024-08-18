City Ju[arez-[arez-For the first time in Ciudad Juárez, artist Javier Félix presents his pictorial work “Other Realities” at the Germán Valdés “Tin Tan” Art Gallery.

Javier Félix, with a career of more than 200 works, including two murals in Los Angeles, California, has managed to establish himself as a prominent figure in the art scene.

His work, a symphony of shapes and colors, seeks a deep connection with the viewer.

“Art that speaks only for itself, succeeds or fails, but it is authentic,” said the artist, highlighting authenticity as a fundamental pillar of his work.

Recognized throughout his career

Master Javier Félix began his training in the visual arts in the 1960s and has received important recognition throughout his career, such as that of the Los Angeles Times newspaper.

They enrich cultural life

These achievements prompted him to continue his training in El Paso, Texas, and in recent decades he has dedicated his life entirely to painting.

Myrna Judith Barajas Martínez, director of the Institute for Culture of the Municipality of Juárez (Ipacult), highlighted the importance of promoting collaboration between creators and the public with the aim of enriching the cultural life of Ciudad Juárez.

He also highlighted the importance of taking advantage of the cultural spaces that the municipal government makes available to citizens.

The exhibition “Other Realities” will be open to the public until September 22 and can be visited at the Germán Art Room