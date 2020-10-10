The 17-year-old Anastasia Kazanovich is a figurehead of the protests in Belarus. The student on police violence, women in white and street paintings.

Anastasia Kazanovich is a 17-year-old Belarusian student and artist. Like many other fearless women and men, she has been on the streets for weeks to demonstrate against the reign of terror of the head of state Alexander Lukashenko. The photo in which she is being led away by two masked Belarusian security forces went around the world.

taz: Frau Kazanowitsch, with a glittery dress and mustard yellow Leather jacket you were grabbed by masked security guards and taken into custody. “Posor!” (“Shame!”) Shouted 2,000 women on September 19th during the glittering march. What happened to you after you were arrested?

Anastasia Kazanovich: I got into a police van – Avtozak – thrown, and was upset. Shortly before that, a masked uniformed man with no badge – we call them bandits – brutally grabbed my neck and chest. Metal cells are built into the luggage compartment of the van, I kicked the bars and yelled at the masked men. They kept throwing people into the cells even though they were already overcrowded. The three of us were crammed into a cell and had hardly any air to breathe. A girl had an epileptic fit. Another girl was hit in the leg by a police officer. We didn’t know where they were taking us, they had confiscated our phones. Finally, we were taken to the District Police Headquarters.

They ordered us to stand against the wall with our hands up. There was still an Italian among us, he was in shock, but the police made him line up with us. In total we were about 30 women and a few men. A little later, all the men were sent outside into the cold. The police made fun of us. All they can do is intimidate and humiliate, even though the prisoners are already dirty.

How long did this ordeal last?

Four hours after which I was released. Fortunately, I am not yet of legal age, otherwise they would have booked me for 15 days. Outside, I was greeted by waiting people, some immediately offered to help me, others waited for news from their arrested relatives and friends who were still being held inside. I am very grateful for the great wave of solidarity. We are all aware that we could soon find ourselves in the same situation again.

How are you now?

I’m fine now, but I’m supposed to be banned from studying at the university.

Because the photo of your arrest went around the world? Is there assistance from your university?

No, my activism obviously threatens the status quo of this university. Since the administration, like all Belarusian authorities, also follows centralized instructions, but I go to demonstrations and say what I think, it means that they are losing control of the students and therefore not doing their job well. I haven’t been de-registered yet, but they do everything to drive me away – like failing my exams. But I won’t let them kick me out. We students too protest and fight for our rights!

What motivates you

I am 17 years old, I study languages ​​and humanities and I am a painter. A well-known Belarusian modern painter – Ales Mara – is my professor. The incumbent government can offer its citizens nothing else than to enslave them as subjects. Lukashenko doesn’t even consider us his people. We are just cattle to him that he can slaughter at any time. Because as cattle you have no rights. Now I am fighting for my own rights and those of the Belarusian people. I fight for the Belarusian mother tongue, our culture and traditions. They tell us who we were, who we are and how we should go on. One of the government’s goals has been to hide who we are as a people, so the national question is very relevant.

Photos of women in white dresses and flowers are the face of the protest in the media. Isn’t this disguise a pathetic romanticization?

Women in white dresses and with flowers are no romanticization at all. It would be wrong if we didn’t keep fighting. During the protests immediately following the fraudulent election in early August, thousands were tortured, raped, thrown in prisons and even killed. Our non-violent protest against inhuman violence was the right answer to this injustice. Men who have been released from prison said that we women are responsible for their release. The idea of ​​women’s protest still works. The bandits did not treat women as brutally as the men, now they are arresting them for 15 days.

The conviction – due to negative experiences – that you cannot change your own life situation is called “learned helplessness”, according to the feminist activist Vika Biran, many Belarusian women are in this situation.

The image of a strong, courageous, clever, self-sacrificing, beautiful woman plays a central role in our culture. Our country has been involved in so many wars, with each conflict we lost more and more men. Belarusian women had to take on men’s work, run a farm on their own, and raise children.

It happened in a very patriarchal society. Is there a chance for more equality?

I see our society as a matriarchal one, because: Belarusian women were never helpless. Now women and men are fighting side by side for one goal – emancipation from Lukashism. And we fight for one another, women fight for men and men fight for women. We can only win through this solidarity and national unity.

Lukashenko took his oath of office in secret, a first effect of the protests. However, he continues to threaten the use of the army to secure his power. What does it take to drive him away?

Lukashenko wasn’t even elected by the people. Alternative voting platforms confirmed this fact, and recordings of irregularities in the counting of votes ultimately led to the nationwide rebellion. Svetlana Tichanovskaya is the president elected by us. She has to run the country! Lukashenko has the power of the security forces, but he urgently needs money to keep this power.

Now many of us are delaying paying taxes, stop buying products from companies, and People who belong to him or are close to him. We perform civil disobedience through the methods of nonviolent resistance. A miner from Saligorsk, Yuri Korzyn, has tied himself to a mine in protest. In the Smolevichi district, Syargey Radchenya set himself on fire in front of the police. We unite in civil unions, we paint our streets in our national colors, decorate them with ornaments and ribbons, we draw our heroes on walls. We put flowers in the place where our heroes were killed.

The security forces withdraw under this influence, many of them refusing to obey orders. In the meantime, the security forces not only lack the money, but also the staff. We believe that non-violent protest will bring Lukashenko’s regime to its knees.