The last gala of The Artist of the Year was held last Saturday, June 19, by América TV. Josimar Fidel he was the big winner of the season and took the winner’s trophy.

The Salsero had as a reinforcement the model Vania Bludau, who stepped on the set of the América TV space to accompany him in the performance of “Aguanile”.

The young influencer was the winner of the last edition of Reinas del show, a dance program that will return to the screens from next Saturday, June 26.

“Good evening to all the people on the show. Happy to be here after two years, I’m really happy “, were the words of the girlfriend of Mario irivarren upon arriving at the program.

After her presentation, Bludau was asked about her relationship with the member of Esto es guerra. In this regard, she assured that she is “happily in love” with the reality boy.

“Happily in love, I send a kiss to my love who is there in the house watching me from the TV, she has not been able to accompany me. Like a kiss to my mother to my little sister ”, expressed the businesswoman.

Vania Bludau was vaccinated against COVID-19

During her stay in Miami, Vania Bludau took the opportunity to immunize herself against the coronavirus. Through her social networks, the model shared with her followers the moment she receives the doses.

“I tell them that I am going to get the second dose of the vaccine and I am half nervous because the first time my arm hurt. They tell me that the second one hurts a little more ”, he said in his stories of Instagram.

