Pamela franco is one of the most acclaimed tailings in Artist of the year; However, this time the singer starred in a very moving scene remembering her mother, who passed away last year.

The cumbiambera explained that the nerves she showed in the first gala of the program hosted by Gisela Valcárcel were the result of the emotional burden she experienced in 2020.

“ It was the worst year of my life, and I also saw the light . I lost my mother, but I got pregnant, “he said.

In addition, Gisela Valcárcel He asked her if she ever imagined that, if one day she had a baby, her mother would be by her side to live that moment together.

“That is what I dreamed of. María Cataleya is a dream come true for me. My mother was older, she had me when she was 41 years old. So, I would say to her: ‘Mom, you helped all my sisters, you have to go through that (the pregnancy) with me. But when she was sick, it was what God wants. I wanted to get pregnant and for my mom to be there”, He counted.

After this, the popular ‘Señorito’ indicated that everything happens at a certain moment, because God took his mother but gave him his daughter.

“My mom taught me to believe in God with all her might, and always say: ‘Without him nothing, with him everything’, and never question him. She (her mother) told me that everything happens for a reason and that God’s times are perfect ”, he concluded Pamela franco.

