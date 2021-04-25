On April 24, the model and former reality girl Milett Figueroa was presented as one of the revelation participants of the new season of The Artist of the Year with Gisela Valcárcel.

“For me it is an important opportunity, because I have been walking in the world of music for quite some time, I am studying,” said Milett Figueroa.

However, Gisela Valcárcel revealed that the first day the model arrived at the Academy, she was nervous. Similarly, the host highlighted the effort that it means for the artist to return to the small screen and face criticism, which was previously very harsh with her.

On the other hand, for his first performance in The Artist of the Year, Milett Figueroa chose to interpret “Tusa” by Karol G and Nicki Minaj.

However, the jury’s criticism was not entirely positive. Denise Dibos noted that the singer kept her eyes closed and missed the opportunity to connect with the public.

Tilsa Lozano recommended that Milett Figueroa enjoy the song more, and stressed that it was evident that she had improved her singing technique. “I’ve heard you sing before and it was terrible,” the jury said.

Finally, Aldo miyashiro He also noted that Milett Figueroa was very contained.

“You were too inwardly, we want you to go outward with all your beauty, versatility, charisma. And surely the song would have changed. Explode, Millet! ”Asked the actor.

Artist of the year, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.