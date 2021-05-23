The artist of the year held a new elimination gala in which Maria Grazia Polanco and Laurita Pacheco fought to stay in competition. On this occasion, the member of Orquesta Bembé imitated Raffaela Carrà, while her opponent played Amanda Miguel.

At the end of both presentations, Gisela Valcárcel opened the envelope with the votes of the public and announced as the winner the folk singer, who was quite surprised by the result.

Upon discovering that Maria Grazia Polanco was eliminated from The Artist of the Year, the members of the jury fired the singer amid applause. In addition, the host was encouraged to dedicate some moving words to the young artist.

“I was happy to meet you and know your story, because it is a story of value … Thank you, María Grazia Polanco and that you continue to triumph,” said Gisela Valcárcel.

Maria Grazia Polanco She was very moved by this moment and came over to say goodbye to her teammates before leaving the set. Later, the Orquesta Bembé singer thanked her followers for their support through social networks.

As it is remembered, Fabio Agostini became the first eliminated from The Artist of the Year after losing against La Uchulú.

María Grazia Polanco responds to criticism from Janet Barboza in The Artist of the Year

After hearing the harsh comments about her performance in The Artist of the Year, María Grazia Polanco responded to Janet Barboza with a strong message.

“She is a woman who has no jury criteria, it is not so much her comment, it is the way she said it, she tried to humiliate me, but I am going to take it from who she comes from, she is not an artist, never has been and never will be. “, Asserted the singer.

