Singer Maria Grazia Polanco He is going through difficult times after announcing the death of his father due to COVID-19, on the night of Friday, April 30.

After the death of her father, the sauce boat reappeared in The Artist of the Year dedicating her presentation in which she sang “They say I am.”

“These are the hardest times I’ve ever been through. My dad is my strength. I know that from heaven he is watching me fulfill my dreams, in fact this dance was dedicated to him, as well as all those I do. But as they say out there, the show must go on, “the artist told the media.

“I have tried to do it well, but of course my energies, my heart, obviously I am sad. I have a pity, I try to make my presentation the best possible, but the penalties cannot be hidden, but I know that this is all a process because in the finals my father will always live in my heart “ Maria Grazia Polanco.

Weeks ago, the singer made public in The Artist of the Year that her father was fighting COVID-19. “I want to dedicate this to you, dad. I know I haven’t told you much, but I love you very much and I want you to heal yourself so I can tell you more often. This is for you with a lot of love ”, he said on that occasion

After this, he had asked his followers for information to get him an ICU bed and a mechanical ventilator because he had a large part of his lungs affected.

María Grazia Polanco said goodbye to her father

The singer of Orquesta Bembé communicated on social networks the death of her father due to complications from the coronavirus. María Grazia Polanco wrote a heartfelt message to her family member on her Instagram account, moving her followers.

“Goodbye daddy. I love you, I could tell you, I love you and I will always love you, I’ll keep the best moments. He accepted the will of God. And soon we will be together laughing and living in love ”, explained the artist.

Maria Grazia Polanco

Artist of the year, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.