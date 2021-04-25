La Uchulú continues to surprise all her followers. This time, the popular tiktoker was present at the return of Artist of the year and left more than one speechless when he demonstrated his talent for singing.

In recent days, Esaú Reátegui, who has gained great popularity for characterizing the funny Uchulú, has caused a furor for performing the challenge of the hit song “I don’t know” about Explosion of Iquitos.

However, on this occasion, La Uchulú not only danced the catchy song, but also dared to sing a verse of the song.

With a quite intoned voice, he interpreted “I don’t know”, which caused the admiration of Gisela Valcárcel and the members of the jury.

“Bravo! In addition, I must say that I have met La Uchuclú in El reventonazo de la Chola. I want to greet Ernesto Pimentel and his great team, because every week they present so much talent. Thank you very much, Ernesto, for allowing us to meet La Uchulú and the truth is that you do sing ”, Expressed the popular ‘Señorito’.

Likewise, Gisela asked La Uchulú if she would like to be part of the show of The Artist of the Year and got a funny answer.

“Oh of course yes, ñaña. That’s why I was already practicing my signature “, he assured.

“I will be delighted to have her as one of the participants from next week,” added Gisela Valcárcel.

