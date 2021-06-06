La Uchulú appeared with ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe in The Artist of the Year, as announced days ago. The character characterized by Esau Reátegui He hit with “Waka, waka”, last Saturday, next to the ex-footballer.

“I am very nervous, but I have already had my orange blossom water, I have taken half it … Today is a very special night, this week I have to go very well, because last week has gone very badly for me, “said the tiktoker before his presentation.

The Uchulú faced to continue in competition against Diego Val, who could not convince the public and was eliminated from the Saturday program.

“Reach the semifinal next week, La Uchulú. Welcome to the semifinal, he has beaten Diego Val ”, announced Gisela Valcárcel.

The conductor of Eartist of the year He fired the foreign interpreter and thanked him for being part of the show. “Thank you for bringing chivalry to this dance floor. May gentlemen never go out of style ”, were his words.

Those who were sent to sentence last Saturday, June 5, were Pamela franco Y Milett Figueroa, who scored low for non-convincing jury submissions.

The Uchulú responds to critics of her sexual orientation

Through a video on Instagram, the tiktoker Esaú Reátegui responded to users who question him about his sexual orientation.

“I am homosexual and I am not ashamed to say so. Actually, I am happy, although some ask me if I really am happy, and yes, I am. Here the problem is not being homosexual, the problem is certain people who criticize you, point out, judge, ”he began.

“The only thing that matters to me is that I have a mother who accepts me, a family that accepts me and that I am very happy doing the things I do. Dress up as this character, make my videos, make my life more beautiful, “he added.

