The new season of Artist of the year He returned with a series of surprises for his followers, who waited a whole year to see Gisela Valcárcel again on television sets. Juan Carlos Orderique was released as the new co-animator of the popular host and was very excited after entering the program.

“Queen of my life and of my heart! The truth is that for me it is a pleasure, beautiful. What a pleasure to meet with the whole family! Thank you for this possibility of giving everything so that people have fun and have a good time ”, he commented with emotion after being introduced by Gisela Valcárcel.

“I don’t know how I got into this queen costume,” joked the presenter of La Previa, before showing his funny dance steps to the rhythm of the urban theme “Faithful.”

Gisela Valcárcel is surprised to see ‘Giselo’ in the artist of the year

Gisela Valcárcel and Edson Dávila ‘Giselo’ starred in a fun moment during the premiere of The Artist of the Year. Both television figures took the opportunity to talk, model and joke in the famous reality show of America TV.

“What are you doing here? You are with the microphone! ”, Exclaimed the presenter when she saw the dancer on the set, moments before the performance of the singer Josimar. “First of all, good night, Mrs. Gisela, I have to speak directly with Mr. Josimar because the contract has been with him. Excuse me, you are missing the talent ”, replied ‘Giselo’.

Moments later, the charismatic entertainer asked for the show’s introduction song and began to imitate the presenter’s way of walking and gesturing, causing laughter from everyone present.

