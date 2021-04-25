The famous salsa singer Josimar was the second participant to appear on the track Artist of the year. Before starting his performance, he took advantage of the moment to apologize for the foolish comment he made on his account. TikTok.

The interpreter of “The best of all” was on the sets of América Televisión on Saturday, April 24. “Happy, happy also to be here in this program. It had to be there, because the scenarios were turned off by the issue of the pandemic. At least I wanted to contribute a small granite so that there in their homes they can be distracted with this tremendous program, “he said.

After your welcome, Gisela Valcarcel It reminded him of the controversy he starred in on his social networks. “I want to apologize to all of Peru, to the whole world, because I did not do it to make fun of something, because I have also lost relatives for not having an ICU bed. That day of the tiktok, hours before, I had lost an aunt, and he was just trying to distract me, and that tiktok happened… We are all human beings, ”the singer expressed mortified.

Likewise, days before, he also used his Instagram account to apologize for his misguided macho comment. “I got carried away by some memes that were sent on social networks, by some recommendations that I asked to make videos on TikTok. I did not measure the consequences of a joke in very bad taste, “he acknowledged.